Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India Inaugurates Indigenous Auto Steel Line To Boost 'Make In India'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) India's steel capacity got a major lift as leading integrated steel producer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art automotive steel production line at its Gujarat plant, in a move to strengthen domestic manufacturing and advance the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The new Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill (PLTCM), with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum, was inaugurated by Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono.

The facility is designed to produce high-quality cold-rolled steel and advanced automotive-grade products for the domestic market, the company said.

AM/NS India said the new line will enable indigenous production of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), helping reduce import dependence and meet the growing demand from India's automotive sector.

The facility incorporates advanced technology, automation and globally benchmarked quality systems and will cater to a wide range of applications, including galvanised, galvannealed and press-hardened steel used in modern vehicles.

The development is part of ongoing Rs 60,000-crore expansion programme at Hazira, aimed at strengthening its upstream and downstream capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ono said the project reflects deepening industrial cooperation between India and Japan, combining Japanese technology with India's manufacturing capabilities under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.

AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen said the new line would support import substitution, enhance supply chain resilience and help the automotive sector transition towards safer, lighter and more sustainable mobility solutions.

India's demand for high-quality automotive flat steel is currently estimated at around 7.8 million tonnes per annum and is projected to grow at up to 7 per cent annually, driven by rising vehicle production and increasing adoption of advanced materials.

Earlier in March, the company announced that CEO Dilip Oommen will retire on June 30 and will continue as a board member, while CFO Amit Harlalka will take over as CEO from July 1.