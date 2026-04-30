Excent Capital Upgrades Its Proprietary Platform With New Chart Tools And MAM Enhancements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHE, SEYCHELLES, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excent Capital, the global multi-asset trading platform that builds and owns its technology, announces a major update to its platform. The release introduces a redesigned chart, new tools, drawing instruments, on-chart position management, and improved MAM capabilities.









Built Different, Delivered Faster

In an industry where most brokers rely on white-label solutions and third-party platforms, Excent Capital has taken a different path. The company develops its platform internally, maintaining direct control over performance, execution quality, and product evolution.

That structure allows the team to move faster, releasing features frequently, responding directly to partner feedback, and refining the trading experience. This update reflects that approach in practice.

A Smarter, More Capable Chart

The redesigned layout introduces a new side toolbar with streamlined access to Fibonacci tools, drawing instruments, and zoom controls. Navigation has also been refined, with gestures such as pinch-to-zoom, drag movement, and vertical swipe to adjust candle height, allowing traders to move through price action with greater precision.

New drawing tools have been integrated directly into the chart, including circles for marking key zones, trend lines across price action, text labels, and a date/price range tool that measures movement across both time and price. A five-wave pattern tool has also been added, enabling traders to map Elliott Wave structures more efficiently.

The Fibonacci retracement tool has been updated with improved precision and expanded visual customisation across both desktop and mobile.

Positions Managed Directly on the Chart

Open positions are now displayed directly on the chart at their entry price, with profit and loss, lot size, and spread cost visible in real time.

From the same view, traders can set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels or close positions without navigating away. The result is a more integrated workflow, where analysis and execution coexist within a single interface.

A Consolidated Mobile Portfolio View

Mobile users now have access to a unified Portfolio view, bringing positions and orders into a single dedicated space.

Orders are organised by status, with count indicators and collapsible groupings, while the full account history remains easily accessible. The update aligns the mobile experience more closely with the desktop environment, reducing friction between devices.

Expanded MAM Capabilities

Excent Capital's MAM Account is designed for synchronised execution across all linked Echo accounts.

With this update, users gain access to a full position breakdown for each master trade, including detailed metrics, linked sub-positions, and direct actions such as closing or hedging from a single panel.

Echo Finance has also been integrated into a dedicated Dashboard section, where users can monitor aggregated transactions, review linked positions, and access detailed information for each connected account.

Made For Traders, By Traders

Behind the platform is a dedicated support team with direct knowledge of the product. The proximity between development and support allows for faster resolution, clearer communication, and continuous iteration based on real user interaction. Traders operate across FX, equities, indices, commodities, cryptos and ETFs within a single environment designed for consistency and reliability.

Excent Capital continues to expand its platform and infrastructure, with new products and markets already in development.

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About Excent Capital

Excent Capital Ltd. develops and maintains its own proprietary trading technology, giving clients direct access to a platform built and controlled entirely in-house. With five years of sustained growth and a presence across multiple regions, the company has established itself as a reliable and innovative force in the trading industry. Excent Capital continues to scale its platform while maintaining full control over its infrastructure, technology, and service delivery, ensuring that performance, security, and client experience remain at the highest standard.

Contact Information

Brand: Excent Capital

Contact: Ryccielli Ongaratto, Marketing Manager

Email: ...tal

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