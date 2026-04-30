Belgium Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: Market Size And Forecast By Revenue, Capacity, And 70+ Performance Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$723.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1230 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.2%
|Regions Covered
|Belgium
Report Scope
This report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the data center colocation market in the Belgium. It covers market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.
Belgium Data Center Market Overview
- Total Data Center Market Revenue Total Installed Power Capacity (MW) Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)
Belgium Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast
- Total Installed Capacity Total Leased Capacity Net Annual Absorption Vacancy Rate Total Colocation Market Revenue
Belgium Colocation Market by Service Type
- Retail Colocation Wholesale Colocation
Belgium Colocation Market by Facility Architecture
- Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers Edge Colocation Data Centers
Belgium Colocation Market by Customer Segment
- Hyperscalers Large Enterprises Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses Government / Public Sector
Belgium Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market
- Installed Capacity Leased Capacity Colocation Market Revenue Wholesale Colocation Revenue
Belgium Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market
- Installed Capacity Leased Capacity Colocation Market Revenue Wholesale Colocation Revenue
Belgium Colocation Market by End-Use Sector
- Information Technology and IT Enabled Services Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Telecom Retail Media, Gaming and Entertainment Manufacturing Government Others
Belgium Data Center Capacity Pipeline
- Total Operational Capacity Total Capacity under Construction Planned and Announced Capacity
Belgium Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics
- Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Energy Reuse Factor Renewable Energy Factor Cooling System Efficiency Average Rack Power Density Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density
Belgium Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics
- Capital Expenditure per MW Land Acquisition Cost per Acre Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year Average Electricity Rate Electricity Cost per kW per Month Colocation Price per kW per Month Wholesale Price per MW per Month Revenue per Square Foot
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Belgian Data Center Colocation Market
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