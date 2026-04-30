Belgium Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: Market Size And Forecast By Revenue, Capacity, And 70+ Performance Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Belgium data center colocation market is expected to grow by 19.5% on an annual basis to reach US$723.1 million in 2026. The colocation market in Belgium has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 18.0%.



This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 14.2% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$605.1 million in 2025 to approximately US$1.23 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

This report provides a structured, data-centric analysis of the US data center colocation market, offering comprehensive coverage of both the overall data center landscape and the colocation ecosystem. It includes installed capacity, leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, colocation pricing, and workload segmentation across AI and non-AI demand.

The report also covers capacity pipeline metrics across operational, under-construction, and planned stages, alongside operational efficiency indicators such as PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factor, and financial and investment metrics including capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot. These insights collectively provide a comprehensive view of market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends across the US colocation ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy



Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

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