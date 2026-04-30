Africa And Middle East B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: FMCG Platform-Embedded BNPL Is The Dominant Model With Agricultural B2B BNPL As The Highest Growth Vertical To 2028

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

B2B BNPL payments in the region are expected to grow by 33.5% on an annual basis to reach US$4.4 billion in 2025. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the region remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 21.6% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$12.3 billion by 2030.



Africa's formal B2B BNPL market is growing rapidly from an early base, concentrated in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, with expanding activity in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Rwanda. Digital FMCG distribution platforms serve as the primary distribution channel and the main source of underwriting data, converting informal supplier credit into documented digital lending. Saudi Arabia and UAE account for the majority of volume. B2B BNPL is at an early but accelerating stage, currently led by DIFC-licensed specialists and international trade finance fintechs, with consumer BNPL giants Tabby and Tamara pivoting toward B2B.

Key Trends & Drivers



FMCG platform-embedded BNPL is the dominant model: platforms accumulate daily transaction data from hundreds of thousands of small retailers, enabling algorithmic underwriting where bank credit bureau data is absent.

Mobile money settlement (M-Pesa in East Africa, Mobile Money Interoperability in Ghana) enables credit disbursement and repayment for businesses without formal bank accounts, dramatically expanding the addressable market.

Agricultural B2B BNPL is the highest-growth vertical for 2025-2028: satellite and IoT data from platforms such as Apollo Agriculture is enabling seasonal credit underwriting for farm-input borrowers with no formal credit history.

AfCFTA Payments and Settlement Framework advancing through 2025-2026 will be the defining catalyst for pan-African cross-border trade credit, enabling settlement across 54 countries without bilateral currency arrangements.

Consumer BNPL giants pivoting to B2B: Tabby (acquired digital wallet Tweeq in September 2024) and Tamara (received Saudi Arabia's first consumer finance licence from SAMA in March 2025) have both signalled B2B product development as a strategic priority, leveraging existing merchant networks and risk infrastructure.

Airwallex secured UAE Payments Licence In-Principle Approval and established its first Saudi entity in 2025, partnering with Tabby for BNPL options for global merchants in UAE and KSA signalling international payment infrastructure's prioritisation of GCC B2B.

Open banking infrastructure: UAE Central Bank open banking standards (2024 implementation phase) enable API-based business bank account data access materially improving underwriting automation and approval rates for B2B BNPL.

Vision 2030 and Emiratization are creating continuous new cohorts of SMEs requiring fast working capital, sustaining structural B2B BNPL demand beyond current economic cycles. Government SME funds (Khalifa Fund, Mohammed Bin Rashid Fund) are actively channelling capital toward B2B fintech providers. High-value verticals: UAE's sustained construction programme (Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, energy transition infrastructure) and luxury wholesale trade create B2B BNPL transactions ranging from AED 200,000 to several million dirhams far above FMCG ticket sizes.

Competitive Landscape



TradeDepot (Nigeria): Leading West African B2B BNPL provider by volume; serves 100,000+ retailers through its FMCG platform.

Moniepoint (Nigeria): Received CBN digital banking licence in 2024 enabling direct B2B credit backed by its own balance sheet, leveraging payment data from millions of daily merchant transactions. Most significant structural competitive development in Nigerian B2B BNPL.

Pezesha (Kenya): CBK-licensed embedded finance platform providing API-based trade credit to FMCG platforms and cooperative networks across Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, and Nigeria.

Apollo Agriculture (Kenya): Combines satellite monitoring, soil data, and M-Pesa disbursement for smallholder agri-input BNPL.

Lula & Merchant Capital (South Africa): Leading SME B2B BNPL providers; compete on accounting software integration and sector-specific underwriting.

Tabby: $200M Series D (Nov 2024 valuation $700M debt facility from JPMorgan; $6B+ annualised transaction volume; 30,000+ brands. B2B BNPL is a declared strategic extension.

Tamara: $340M Series C (valuation $1B); received Saudi Arabia's first consumer finance licence from SAMA in March 2025. Expanding into B2B payment terms.

Beehive: DFSA-regulated Dubai SME lending platform; most established specialist B2B credit provider in the region.

Tarabut Gateway: Bahrain/UAE open banking infrastructure provider; building B2B underwriting data capabilities for GCC BNPL providers using CBUAE-compliant API bank data. Emirates NBD / ADCB: Both banks have developed digital trade finance products competing with fintech B2B BNPL in the mid-market and corporate segment.



A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 4 Reports, Covering 130 Tables and 140 Figures



Africa & Middle East B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Nigeria B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

South Africa B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook United Arab Emirates B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Report Scope

This reports provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the B2B Buy Now Pay Later market in. It covers market size, growth dynamics, and segmentation across end-use sectors, retail product categories, sales channels, and company size. The data evaluates gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value trends with historical and forecast data covering 2021-2030.

B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Electronics & Accessories

Office Supplies

Cleaning Products

Fashion & Apparel

Beauty & Personal Care

Pantry & Food Products Other

B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030



Online Channel POS Channel

B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030



Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Attributes:

