Op Sindoor Demonstrates Transition From Diplomatic Statements To Concrete Action On Terror: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that decisive action under Operation Sindoor conveyed an unequivocal global message that India is no longer bound by the old mindset of merely issuing diplomatic statements when terror attacks are perpetrated on its soil.

Addressing a National Security Summit in New Delhi, the Defence Minister said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has moved beyond mere intent and rhetoric by demonstrating its unwavering commitment through decisive action.

Rajnath Singh asserted that the government has maintained a firm stance that any act of terrorism, under any circumstances, will not be tolerated.

He described the surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor as a manifestation of the government's resolute stance against the menace.

On Pakistan's continuous support to terrorism, he said:“Both India and Pakistan attained independence at the same time. However, today India is recognised globally for IT - 'Information Technology', while Pakistan is regarded as the epicentre of a different IT - 'International Terrorism'.

Rajnath Singh termed Operation Sindoor as a shining example of jointness and synergy of the Indian Defence Forces.

He stated that the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force acted in concert and under a unified plan, demonstrating conclusively that India's military might no longer operates in silos; instead, it has emerged as a joint, integrated, and global power.

The Defence Minister added that India executed Operation Sindoor on its own terms and at a time of its own choosing and halted it strictly on its own terms.

“During the course of the operation, we targeted, with absolute precision, only those who had perpetrated the attack against us. We did not halt the operation because our capabilities had been exhausted or diminished. We halted it entirely on our own terms. We were fully prepared to sustain a prolonged conflict. We possess the requisite surge capacity and the inherent strength to rapidly scale up our capabilities in moments of sudden crisis,” he said.