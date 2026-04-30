BJP Fields Arvind Sharma For Bihar Legislative Council Seat, Files Nomination

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday formally entered the race for a vacant seat in the Bihar Legislative Council, with its candidate Arvind Sharma filing his nomination.

Sharma was accompanied during the nomination process by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, and several senior leaders from NDA constituent parties, showcasing a strong show of support.

Polling for the vacant seat is scheduled to be held on May 12.

The vacancy arose after Mangal Pandey, who previously held the seat as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLA), necessitating a by-election.

The BJP had announced Arvind Sharma as its official candidate a day earlier.

A seasoned leader of the organisation, Sharma currently serves as the in-charge of the party's Bihar headquarters and has been associated with the organisation for nearly four decades.

He is widely regarded within the party as a disciplined, goal-oriented, and patient leader with a strong grip on organisational affairs.

Sharma is also considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is believed to have played a key role in elevating him to his current organisational position.

Within the BJP, Sharma shares strong working relationships with several senior leaders, including the party's President Nitin Nabin.

He had also worked closely with Nabin's father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, which helped him further strengthen his roots within the party structure.

Additionally, Sharma is known to maintain close ties with Union Minister Giriraj Singh, reflecting his deep connections within the party at both state and national levels.

With strong organisational backing and leadership support, Arvind Sharma is seen as a key contender in the upcoming Legislative Council election.

The deadline for filing nominations for this Legislative Council seat is April 30, while the scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to take place until May 2.

The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 4. Voting will be held on May 12, and the results are slated to be declared on the same day.

The tenure for this seat will extend until May 6, 2030. Arvind Sharma's election to this seat is widely considered a foregone conclusion, likely to be elected unopposed.