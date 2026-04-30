Visa Appoints Emirates NBD As Its Official National Net Settlement Service Agent In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership strengthens the UAE's digital payments infrastructure with flexible AED settlement of Visa's domestic transactions, benefiting UAE entities

Dubai, UAE, April 2026: Visa, a world leader in digital payments, has appointed Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, as its official National Net Settlement Service (NNSS) Agent in the UAE, allowing Visa's domestic card transactions to be settled by Emirates NBD locally in UAE Dirhams (AED) in lieu of international settlement. The collaboration enhances the UAE's domestic settlement capabilities and equips Visa clients with greater flexibility to automate and manage their local settlement obligations.

A Visa NNSS Settlement Agent (typically a licensed bank or financial institution) facilitates local settlement for participating Visa clients by managing fund transfers for domestic Visa transactions in accordance with Visa's network standards. As Visa's NNSS Agent in the UAE, Emirates NBD will streamline domestic settlements in AED, supporting enhancements to the settlement processes.

To mark the partnership, Salima Gutieva, Visa's VP and Country Manager for the UAE, and Anith Daniel, Group Head of Transaction Banking Services at Emirates NBD, signed the NNSS agreement at Emirates NBD headquarters in Dubai.

Commenting on the partnership, Fadi Moukaddem, Visa's SVP and Group Country Manager for UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, said:“We are committed to expanding the growth of digital payments in the UAE, and are delighted to partner with Emirates NBD to continue facilitating local currency settlements among our clients for Visa domestic transactions. We are confident that Emirates NBD's proven expertise and strong regional standing will enable us to deliver ongoing improvements to our settlement services for our ecosystem partners.”

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said:“We are pleased to serve as Visa's NNSS Settlement Agent for settlements in the UAE. This partnership will streamline domestic settlement processes and bolster the nation's digital payments infrastructure, supporting the UAE government's ambitions for a more cashless economy. This appointment reflects Visa's confidence in our financial service capabilities as we continue to strengthen our commitment to supporting issuers, acquirers and partners across the UAE.”

How NNSS benefits the UAE payments ecosystem:

. Faster local settlement: Domestic Visa transactions clear and settle in AED through a UAE-based NNSS Settlement Agent, helping reduce processing time and payment delays.

. Improved reliability and resiliency: Local processing minimises dependencies on international networks for domestic flows, supporting continuity and stability.

. Cost efficiencies: Reduced international processing can lower certain fees, creating opportunities for more efficient operations.

. Greater flexibility for clients: Visa's clients gain new options to automate and manage domestic settlement obligations in line with local operating needs.

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 10 million active customers. As of 31st March 2026, total assets were AED 1.2 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 327 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 790 branches and 4,536 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD demonstrates leadership in sustainability by becoming the first bank globally to publish an IFRS S1 and S2-aligned report along with assurance of financed emissions and through the landmark issuance of the world's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Sukuk by Emirates Islamic of USD 500 million fully aligned with ICMA guidelines. Emirates NBD continues to engage and support communities through its pioneering exchanger volunteer programme which completed 10 years in 2025 with over 160,000 hours contributed to social causes for over 1.1 million beneficiaries.