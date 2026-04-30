France Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: $2.44 Bn Market Led By Equinix, Digital Realty, Ovhcloud As Paris And Marseille Become Key European Digital Infrastructure Hubs - Forecast To 2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The France data center colocation market is expected to grow by 16.5% on an annual basis to reach US$2.44 billion in 2026. The colocation market in France has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 15.6%. This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 12.0% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$2.09 billion in 2025 to approximately US$3.83 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

France is the fourth-largest European colo market. Paris dominates, with Marseille growing as a secondary market driven by subsea cable activity. The market serves a mix of hyperscale, enterprise, and public sector demand. Vacancy in Paris has tightened as hyperscale demand absorbs available capacity.

Equinix operates the largest French footprint with multiple Paris and Marseille facilities. Digital Realty (Interxion) has significant Paris and Marseille capacity. OVHcloud is a major French-origin cloud and colo provider. Orange Business operates data centers serving enterprise and government clients. Scaleway (Iliad Group) operates colo and cloud infrastructure in France.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Paris Strengthens Position as France's Dominant Colo Hub



The Paris metropolitan area concentrates the majority of French colo capacity. In 2025, hyperscale demand from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google is driving capacity expansions in the Paris region. Equinix, Digital Realty, and Interxion (Digital Realty) are the primary operators absorbing this demand.

Paris benefits from a dense fiber network, proximity to major subsea cable landing stations in Normandy, and a large enterprise base including financial services, luxury goods, and public sector institutions. Paris will remain France's primary colo market. Secondary French markets including Lyon and Marseille will develop as alternatives for latency-tolerant or cost-sensitive workloads.

Cloud au Centre Strategy Drives Sovereign Colo Demand



France's Cloud au Centre strategy, which directs public sector IT toward cloud and data infrastructure meeting SecNumCloud qualification from ANSSI, is creating demand for French-operated, French-law-governed colo and cloud infrastructure. In 2025, French operators including OVHcloud and Orange Business are positioning for public sector colo contracts under this framework.

The French government's concerns about US cloud provider legal exposure under the US Cloud Act are driving investment in domestically controlled alternatives. ANSSI's SecNumCloud qualification is the primary certification benchmark. Sovereign colo and cloud demand from the French public sector will grow. Operators without SecNumCloud qualification or French legal governance will be excluded from sensitive government contracts.

Marseille Develops as a Submarine Cable Hub



Marseille has become a significant landing point for subsea cables connecting Europe to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Multiple new cable systems landed or announced at Marseille in 2024-2025 are driving demand for colo in proximity to these cable landing stations. Interxion (Digital Realty) and Equinix have both invested in Marseille facilities to serve this demand. Marseille's geographic position at the junction of multiple cable corridors makes it strategically important for global content delivery and international connectivity.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

France has a distinctive electricity profile anchored in nuclear power, accounting for approximately 65-70% of generation in 2024-2025 following EDF's reactor maintenance recovery. This provides relatively stable and low-carbon baseload power. RTE manages transmission. Grid connection timelines for large industrial users in the Paris region are extending, but France's nuclear-heavy grid provides more predictable supply than markets dependent on intermittent renewables.

Government Policy and Data Localization

France applies GDPR through the CNIL, one of Europe's most active DPAs. The Cloud au Centre government policy and ANSSI's SecNumCloud framework create an effective data localization and governance requirement for public sector IT. France has been active in EU-level digital regulation including the Data Act and the AI Act. Government procurement rules effectively mandate French or EU-governed infrastructure for sensitive public sector data.

Barriers to Expansion



Grid connection timelines in the Paris area are increasing. Land costs in Paris are high. Building permit processes can be lengthy. Community and environmental opposition to large industrial facilities is increasing in urban and peri-urban areas. France's colo market is shaped by two distinct demand dynamics: Paris-centric hyperscale and enterprise demand, and a growing sovereign colo segment driven by the Cloud au Centre strategy. The country's nuclear-powered grid provides a stable energy foundation, differentiating it from European peers facing renewable intermittency challenges. Marseille's emergence as a subsea cable hub adds a third growth vector, linking French colo growth to global internet infrastructure investment. Operators who can meet SecNumCloud standards and demonstrate French legal governance will capture the growing public sector premium, while those positioned in the Paris hyperscale corridor and Marseille cable hub will benefit from structural demand tailwinds.

Reasons to Buy



Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

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