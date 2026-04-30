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Denmark Data Center Colocation Databook 2026: Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI And Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Financial Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030


2026-04-30 05:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Denmark data center colocation market is poised for growth driven by rising AI demands, hyperscaler expansion, and hybrid multi-cloud adoption. Key opportunities include retail and wholesale colocation, leveraging renewable energy efficiencies, and addressing diverse sector needs like IT, BFSI, and telecom.

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Denmark data center colocation market is set for significant growth, expecting an annual increase of 20.0% to reach approximately US$565.1 million by 2026. This market has shown a steady upward trajectory between 2021 and 2025, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. Looking forward, the market is projected to maintain robust growth from 2026 to 2030, with a CAGR of 14.7%, reaching an estimated US$979.1 million by 2030. Key drivers of this growth include the rising demand for AI and GPU workloads, expanded hyperscaler capacities, and ongoing enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

This report presents a data-driven analysis of the Denmark data center colocation market, covering market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.

The report includes capacity pipeline metrics across operational, under-construction, and planned stages, along with operational efficiency indicators such as power usage effectiveness (PUE), rack power density, and renewable energy factors. Financial and investment metrics, including capital expenditure per megawatt (MW), electricity costs, and revenue per square foot, are also covered. These insights collectively offer a comprehensive view of market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends in the Denmark colocation ecosystem.

The research utilizes industry best practices, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to deliver unbiased analysis and a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

  • Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends for insights into the colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.
  • AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Evaluate AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics.
  • Granular Demand Segmentation: Review demand across service models, facility architecture, customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete market view.
  • Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Monitor operational, under-construction, and planned capacities to identify supply additions and growth opportunities.
  • Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key metrics including PUE, rack density, energy efficiency, costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to inform strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 125
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $565.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $979.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7%
Regions Covered Denmark


Report Scope

Denmark Data Center Market Overview

  • Total Data Center Market Revenue
  • Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)
  • Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast

  • Total Installed Capacity
  • Total Leased Capacity
  • Net Annual Absorption
  • Vacancy Rate
  • Total Colocation Market Revenue

Denmark Colocation Market by Service Type

  • Retail Colocation
  • Wholesale Colocation

Denmark Colocation Market by Facility Architecture

  • Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers
  • Edge Colocation Data Centers

Denmark Colocation Market by Customer Segment

  • Hyperscalers
  • Large Enterprises
  • Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses
  • Government / Public Sector

Denmark Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

  • Installed Capacity
  • Leased Capacity
  • Colocation Market Revenue
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Denmark Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

  • Installed Capacity
  • Leased Capacity
  • Colocation Market Revenue
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Denmark Colocation Market by End-Use Sector

  • Information Technology and IT Enabled Services
  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
  • Telecom
  • Retail
  • Media, Gaming and Entertainment
  • Manufacturing
  • Government
  • Others

Denmark Data Center Capacity Pipeline

  • Total Operational Capacity
  • Total Capacity under Construction
  • Planned and Announced Capacity

Denmark Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics

  • Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)
  • Energy Reuse Factor
  • Renewable Energy Factor
  • Cooling System Efficiency
  • Average Rack Power Density
  • Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Denmark Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics

  • Capital Expenditure per MW
  • Land Acquisition Cost per Acre
  • Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year
  • Average Electricity Rate
  • Electricity Cost per kW per Month
  • Colocation Price per kW per Month
  • Wholesale Price per MW per Month
  • Revenue per Square Foot

For more information about this report visit

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Attachment

  • Danish Data Center Colocation Market
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