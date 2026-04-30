BJP Will Form Govts In Bengal, Assam: Dharmendra Pradhan

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 30 (IANS) Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP will form governments in West Bengal and Assam.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said that people in West Bengal have placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Assam, he added, the people are likely to give the BJP an opportunity to serve for a third consecutive term. He also asserted that a nationalist government would be formed in West Bengal this time.

Pradhan further said that the NDA will form the government in Puducherry, while developments in Tamil Nadu would be favourable. He added that the BJP is expected to emerge as a major force in Kerala.

Responding to a question on the recent wall collapse tragedy in Bengaluru, he said he was deeply shocked to learn about the deaths caused by the collapse of a compound wall at Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar following heavy rain on Wednesday evening. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a clearer picture of the results in the ongoing process of Assembly elections across five states would emerge in the next two days, even as he expressed confidence about his party's prospects in key states.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said that while some reports have indicated confusion in certain regions, the Congress-led alliance is expected to perform well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Referring to Assam, he noted that exit polls have predicted fewer seats for the party, but expressed confidence that the Congress party would win more seats than projected.

In West Bengal, Kharge said there are indications that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to take the lead. He alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has tried to aggressively challenge the TMC in the state. He also pointed out that Congress is contesting independently in West Bengal for the first time.

“Both sides are claiming victory -- the BJP says it will win, and the TMC says it will win. Let us wait for two more days; a clear picture will emerge after the results,” he said.

Kharge added that the party would consider extending support to the TMC in West Bengal after the final results are announced.