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5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines


2026-04-30 05:10:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the city of Aras-asan in northeastern Philippines on Thursday.

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located 26 km from Caraga city, at a depth of 10 km.

The Philippines is prone to volcanic and seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic plates meet

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The Peninsula

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