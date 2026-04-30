5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manila: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the city of Aras-asan in northeastern Philippines on Thursday.

The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located 26 km from Caraga city, at a depth of 10 km.

The Philippines is prone to volcanic and seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic plates meet