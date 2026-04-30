5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines
Manila: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the city of Aras-asan in northeastern Philippines on Thursday.
The US Geological Survey reported that the epicenter was located 26 km from Caraga city, at a depth of 10 km.
The Philippines is prone to volcanic and seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic plates meet
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment