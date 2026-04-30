Ukraine Seeking Details On Russia's May 9 Ceasefire Offer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Kyiv would ask Washington for more information about a Kremlin offer for a ceasefire on May 9, when Russia holds large-scale WWII commemorations.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin made the proposal to pause fighting in his four-year invasion of Ukraine during a call with US counterpart Donald Trump a day earlier.

The Kremlin said Trump supported the move.

Zelensky wrote on social media he had instructed members of his team to get more details, saying Ukraine ultimately wants to end the war.

"We will clarify what exactly this is about -- a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow, or something more," Zelensky said in the statement.

"Our proposal is a long-term ceasefire, reliable and guaranteed security for people, and a lasting peace. Ukraine is ready to work toward this in any dignified and effective format," he added.

The centrepiece of Russia's May 9 celebrations is typically a bombastic display of Russia's military might with a parade through Red Square, presided over by Putin.

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Russia however announced this week that no military hardware will be included in the events, which typically draw world leaders allied with Moscow, as a precautionary measure given the threat of Ukrainian retaliatory strikes.

Ukraine's army has increased its long-range strikes against energy and military targets deep behind the front lines in recent months, regularly sending batches of drones towards the capital.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 has become the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II, killing hundreds of thousands and displacing millions.

