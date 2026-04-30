Doha Institute For Graduate Studies Prepares For Graduation Ceremony Of Its 10Th Cohort

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) is hosting the graduation ceremony for the 10th cohort of master's students on May 21, 2026, at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, marking a key academic milestone that crowns years of diligence and hard work, and celebrates the students' accomplishments and their academic and research journeys.

A total of 248 students are expected to graduate this year, including 164 graduates from the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and 84 graduates from the School of Economics, Administration, and Public Policy, reflecting the continued growth of the institute's academic programs and the expanding impact of its scientific and cognitive contributions.

Dr. Abdelwahab El-Affendi, President of the Doha Institute, commented on this special occasion, stating that the graduation of the 10th cohort represents a symbolic and pivotal milestone in the Institute's trajectory, as it marks the beginning of its second decade since establishment, clearly indicating the maturity of its academic experience and the consolidation of its scientific and knowledge project. He further emphasized that reaching this turning point reflects sustained efforts to build an Arab academic institution capable of producing solid knowledge and preparing generations of researchers and specialists equipped to understand and engage, critically and responsibly, with the transformations taking place in the region and the world.

Dr. El-Affendi added that over the past decade, the Doha Institute has successfully positioned itself as an academic space that combines education, research, and engagement with societal issues. It has also developed constructive partnerships with Qatari academic, governmental, economic, and civil institutions in support of national development and progress. The Institute has gained broad international recognition among universities worldwide, reflected in academic agreements, student exchange programs, and the admission of students from dozens of universities across five continents.

For her part, Nasema Abdeen, Director of the Communications and Public Relations Department and Deputy Chair of the Graduation Committee, confirmed that the preparations for the ceremony are progressing according to an integrated organizational plan and have reached their final stages through precise coordination among the various teams and committees concerned, ensuring that the occasion will be celebrated in a manner that befits the graduates and reflects the academic standing established by the institute.

Abdeen added that the graduation ceremony is a special academic and human occasion that culminates years of perseverance and scholarly achievement, offering graduates a well-deserved moment to celebrate the outcome of their educational journey alongside their families and professors. She stressed the committee's keenness to organize a ceremony that reflects the value of this accomplishment and expresses the institute's appreciation for its students' efforts, recognizing them as an integral part of its knowledge project and a future investment in generating academic and societal impact.

The total number of graduates from the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies has reached approximately 1,640. The Institute currently offers 19 internationally accredited master's programs across its two schools: the School of Social Sciences and Humanities and the School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy, as well as eight doctoral programs: Development Economics, Public Administration, Political Sciences and International Relations, Linguistics and Arabic Lexicography, History, Sociology, Media Studies, and Critical Security Studies.