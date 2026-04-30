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Siguler Guff Invests $40 Million In Trimex Foods, An Indian Multi-Brand Global Restaurant Franchise Operator
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, April 30, 2026: Siguler Guff, a multi-strategy private equity firm with over $18 billion of assets under management, has announced a $40 million strategic growth investment in Trimex Foods Private Limited (“Trimex” or the“Company”), the exclusive Indian franchise partner for globally recognized restaurant brands, Chili's® Grill & Bar, PAUL, and Cinnabon®. This strategic partnership represents Trimex's first institutional capital raise and seeks to help accelerate the Company's pan-India expansion of its existing brand portfolio as well as onboard new global brands.
Founded in 2010, Trimex operates over 50 restaurants and bakery-cafés across 13 cities in India. Trimex has built one of India's premier casual dining and bakery platforms, with nationwide rights for its global brand portfolio. The Company's differentiated menu positioning, strong brand affinity, and disciplined approach to store operations have made it a preferred partner for global restaurant brands. The management team's execution experience is demonstrated in Trimex's leading operating metrics in a complex market with numerous casual dining platforms.
The investment reflects Siguler Guff's conviction in the long-term growth of India's organized food services sector, which is expected to be one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the country over the coming decade. Siguler Guff's India team, which possesses tenured investing experience across the consumer and retail sectors through its existing portfolio, identified Trimex as a differentiated, founder-led platform with an ability to scale global brands in one of the world's largest consumer markets.
“India's food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate toward globally recognized dining experiences,” said Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager, Siguler Guff.
“The platform built over the past fifteen years is notable, representing a scalable, multi-brand platform with industry-leading execution and a strong customer following. We are excited to support Trimex in building a premier, enduring consumer franchise in the restaurant space and replicate its success over a bigger scale by leveraging our global network,” he added.
A spokesperson for Trimex Foods said,“We are delighted to welcome Siguler Guff as our partner. Since the Company's founding, we have focused on building a platform that delivers world-class dining experiences to Indian consumers while maintaining the highest standards of operational consistency. Siguler Guff's global expertise and their track record of partnering with consumer businesses in emerging markets make them a great partner for our next phase of growth.”
Ernst & Young (“EY”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Trimex.
Founded in 2010, Trimex operates over 50 restaurants and bakery-cafés across 13 cities in India. Trimex has built one of India's premier casual dining and bakery platforms, with nationwide rights for its global brand portfolio. The Company's differentiated menu positioning, strong brand affinity, and disciplined approach to store operations have made it a preferred partner for global restaurant brands. The management team's execution experience is demonstrated in Trimex's leading operating metrics in a complex market with numerous casual dining platforms.
The investment reflects Siguler Guff's conviction in the long-term growth of India's organized food services sector, which is expected to be one of the fastest-growing consumer segments in the country over the coming decade. Siguler Guff's India team, which possesses tenured investing experience across the consumer and retail sectors through its existing portfolio, identified Trimex as a differentiated, founder-led platform with an ability to scale global brands in one of the world's largest consumer markets.
“India's food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate toward globally recognized dining experiences,” said Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager, Siguler Guff.
“The platform built over the past fifteen years is notable, representing a scalable, multi-brand platform with industry-leading execution and a strong customer following. We are excited to support Trimex in building a premier, enduring consumer franchise in the restaurant space and replicate its success over a bigger scale by leveraging our global network,” he added.
A spokesperson for Trimex Foods said,“We are delighted to welcome Siguler Guff as our partner. Since the Company's founding, we have focused on building a platform that delivers world-class dining experiences to Indian consumers while maintaining the highest standards of operational consistency. Siguler Guff's global expertise and their track record of partnering with consumer businesses in emerging markets make them a great partner for our next phase of growth.”
Ernst & Young (“EY”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Trimex.
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