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Deepit Purkayastha Co-Founder & CEO Of Inshorts Group Joins IAB SEA+India Video Council, Strengthening India's Role In Global Short-Video Standards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 29 April 2026: At a time when short-form video has become the defining medium for how India consumes content, Inshorts Group today announced that its Co-founder & CEO, Deepit Purkayastha, has been selected as a member of the IAB SEA+India Video Council for 2026.
Led by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the council brings together senior leaders from Southeast Asia and India to shape standards, best practices, and measurement frameworks for the rapidly evolving video and digital advertising ecosystem.
The development comes at a defining moment for India's digital landscape. As per the IAMAI-Kantar Internet in India Report 2025, over 588 million Indians are consuming short-video content, with growth increasingly driven by rural and emerging non-metro audiences.
This surge is mirrored in the way platforms like Inshorts Group are evolving catering to a diverse user base spanning urban India as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where multilingual, mobile-first audiences are reshaping how content is discovered and consumed.
However, the frameworks governing how video consumption is measured and monetised are largely designed for single-language, Western markets have not kept pace with the scale, diversity, and complexity of the Indian market.
The selection builds on Deepit's established role as one of India's most active voices in digital media policy. He currently serves on the AI Council at Marketing + Media Alliance India (MMA India) and as Co-Chair of the Digital Entertainment Committee at the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). His induction into the IAB SEA+India Video Council extends that leadership into the global video standards arena placing India at a table where its scale, diversity, and complexity are increasingly central to the global conversation.
Commenting on the development, Deepit Purkayastha, Co-founder & CEO of Inshorts Group said:“India today sits at the centre of the global video ecosystem, but the frameworks that define how value is created and measured have not always kept pace with the realities of our market. Being part of the IAB SEA+India Video Council is an opportunity to contribute to a more representative and future-ready approach one that accounts for diversity in language, context, and user intent.”
As part of the council, Deepit will contribute to shaping regional standards across video advertising, measurement, and platform governance, with a focus on building frameworks that are native to India's multilingual, mobile-first ecosystem rather than adapted from global benchmarks.
The induction marks a broader inflection point. As India's active internet user base crosses 950 million - with 57% of users now emerging from rural markets; the standards that define how content is measured, monetised, and governed will shape the country's information ecosystem for years to come. Inshorts Group's presence on the IAB Sea+India Video Council signals a clear shift from participating in the global video economy to helping define it.
Led by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the council brings together senior leaders from Southeast Asia and India to shape standards, best practices, and measurement frameworks for the rapidly evolving video and digital advertising ecosystem.
The development comes at a defining moment for India's digital landscape. As per the IAMAI-Kantar Internet in India Report 2025, over 588 million Indians are consuming short-video content, with growth increasingly driven by rural and emerging non-metro audiences.
This surge is mirrored in the way platforms like Inshorts Group are evolving catering to a diverse user base spanning urban India as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where multilingual, mobile-first audiences are reshaping how content is discovered and consumed.
However, the frameworks governing how video consumption is measured and monetised are largely designed for single-language, Western markets have not kept pace with the scale, diversity, and complexity of the Indian market.
The selection builds on Deepit's established role as one of India's most active voices in digital media policy. He currently serves on the AI Council at Marketing + Media Alliance India (MMA India) and as Co-Chair of the Digital Entertainment Committee at the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). His induction into the IAB SEA+India Video Council extends that leadership into the global video standards arena placing India at a table where its scale, diversity, and complexity are increasingly central to the global conversation.
Commenting on the development, Deepit Purkayastha, Co-founder & CEO of Inshorts Group said:“India today sits at the centre of the global video ecosystem, but the frameworks that define how value is created and measured have not always kept pace with the realities of our market. Being part of the IAB SEA+India Video Council is an opportunity to contribute to a more representative and future-ready approach one that accounts for diversity in language, context, and user intent.”
As part of the council, Deepit will contribute to shaping regional standards across video advertising, measurement, and platform governance, with a focus on building frameworks that are native to India's multilingual, mobile-first ecosystem rather than adapted from global benchmarks.
The induction marks a broader inflection point. As India's active internet user base crosses 950 million - with 57% of users now emerging from rural markets; the standards that define how content is measured, monetised, and governed will shape the country's information ecosystem for years to come. Inshorts Group's presence on the IAB Sea+India Video Council signals a clear shift from participating in the global video economy to helping define it.
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