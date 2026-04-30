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Edifyedu.In Launches India's First Commission-Free Online University Comparison Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's online higher education market has grown rapidly, but so has confusion and misinformation. Thousands of working professionals enroll in online MBA and degree programs every year without knowing whether their chosen university is UGC-DEB approved, NAAC accredited, or genuinely recognized by employers. Most comparison websites they turn to are commercially motivated, earning referral commissions from the very universities they rank.
edifyedu was built to fix this.
Launched by Rishi Kumar, edifyedu is an independent, commission-free online education comparison platform listing 125+ UGC-DEB approved universities across programs including MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA. The platform provides verified data on fees, syllabi, specializations, NAAC grades, and NIRF rankings - all in one place, with no paid placements and no referral relationships with any university.
edifyedu addresses a structural problem. Popular education aggregator platforms in India earn revenue by directing students toward partner universities - meaning their recommendations are financially motivated, not editorially independent. A working professional researching an online MBA has no reliable neutral source to compare options.
edifyedu changes that. Every university listed is verified against the UGC-DEB approved list. Fee data is sourced directly from official university portals. Accreditation status is cross-checked against NAAC and UGC records. No university pays to appear higher in results.
edifyedu currently lists programs from universities including Amity Online, IGNOU, Manipal University Jaipur, Lovely Professional University, NMIMS, Symbiosis, and 120+ others. Users can compare universities side by side on fees, specializations, duration, and recognition status. A built-in syllabus comparator helps professionals understand exactly what they are enrolling into before they pay.
The platform is free for students to use and will remain so.
About edifyedu
edifyedu is an independent online education comparison platform for the Indian market. Not affiliated with, endorsed by, or receiving compensation from any university. Built for Indian working professionals who want honest, verified information before choosing an online degree. Visit
edifyedu was built to fix this.
Launched by Rishi Kumar, edifyedu is an independent, commission-free online education comparison platform listing 125+ UGC-DEB approved universities across programs including MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA. The platform provides verified data on fees, syllabi, specializations, NAAC grades, and NIRF rankings - all in one place, with no paid placements and no referral relationships with any university.
edifyedu addresses a structural problem. Popular education aggregator platforms in India earn revenue by directing students toward partner universities - meaning their recommendations are financially motivated, not editorially independent. A working professional researching an online MBA has no reliable neutral source to compare options.
edifyedu changes that. Every university listed is verified against the UGC-DEB approved list. Fee data is sourced directly from official university portals. Accreditation status is cross-checked against NAAC and UGC records. No university pays to appear higher in results.
edifyedu currently lists programs from universities including Amity Online, IGNOU, Manipal University Jaipur, Lovely Professional University, NMIMS, Symbiosis, and 120+ others. Users can compare universities side by side on fees, specializations, duration, and recognition status. A built-in syllabus comparator helps professionals understand exactly what they are enrolling into before they pay.
The platform is free for students to use and will remain so.
About edifyedu
edifyedu is an independent online education comparison platform for the Indian market. Not affiliated with, endorsed by, or receiving compensation from any university. Built for Indian working professionals who want honest, verified information before choosing an online degree. Visit
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