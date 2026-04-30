President Pezeshkian Highlights Iran's Commitment To Principle Of Navigation And Maritime Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is committed to the principles of freedom of navigation and maritime security, except for those who attack the country, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address on the occasion of the National Day of the Persian Gulf in Iran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the implementation of these principles must be accompanied by respect for Iran and its sovereignty.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran is the party that protects security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and any instability in this Gulf falls on the opposing parties (the U.S. and Israel).

“Currently, the opposing parties have changed their strategy and put restrictions on maritime trade routes and a naval blockade on their agenda as a new means of pressure on Iran. However, the opposing sides should know that the Persian Gulf isn't a place where foreign unilateral wills are imposed, but rather it's part of the system of international relations. The security of this Gulf is possible on the basis of collective cooperation and mutual respect for the sovereignty of the littoral states," he noted.

Today is the National Day of the Persian Gulf in Iran.