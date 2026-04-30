Uzbekistan And Czech Republic Set Ambitious $1Bln Trade Target

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, including through the expansion of the range of traded goods, Trend reports via the press-service of the Uzbek president.

The objective was announced during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, held in Tashkent.

To facilitate trade growth, the parties agreed to establish Uzbekistan's first certification branch in the Czech Republic. In parallel, cooperation is underway with Czech partners on the establishment of a modern laboratory for Euro-6 vehicle certification, as well as a quantum standards facility.

The sides also reached agreement on the development of a comprehensive program of technological cooperation with leading Czech companies. The program will encompass joint projects in mechanical engineering, green energy, geology and critical raw materials, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors.

In addition, both countries emphasized significant potential for cooperation in infrastructure development, smart city solutions, engineering, and digitalization.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to prepare a joint roadmap to ensure the timely implementation of all initiatives and agreements reached.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2025, trade between Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic amounted to $190.4 million, compared to $434.7 million in 2024, reflecting the completion of major deliveries of Czech machinery and transport equipment. Despite this decline, trade remains nearly three times higher than in 2018, indicating sustained long-term growth. In January–February 2026, turnover increased by a further 5.3 percent.