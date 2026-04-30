Lakki Marwat: Attack On Shadi Khel Police Station And Security Forces Camp In Bettani Subdivision

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Lak﻿ki Marwat: Militants Attack Police Station, Security Forces Camp in Bettani Subdivision

Unidentified armed men launched a nighttime attack on Shadi Khel Police Station and a nearby security forces camp in the Bettani subdivision of Lakki Marwat.

Heavy weapons were used from both sides during the assault, leading to an intense exchange of fire that continued for nearly two hours between police, security personnel, and the attackers.

As a result of the firing, police constable Irfanullah and security forces personnel Waseem were martyred. According to a police spokesperson, nearby civilian areas were also affected by the gunfire, while evidence is being collected from the scene.

It is worth noting that a series of violent incidents had already taken place in the same area over the past two days.

Also Read:“Lives Are Not Cheap”: KP Jirga Sends Strong Message to Decision-Makers

A member of the Anti-Narcotics Force, Fareedullah, a resident of village Abdul Khel, was abducted and later martyred.

The following day, a jail police official from the same village was abducted from Ahmad Khel Adda and killed, while the body of Siddiq Ullah, another official posted at Karak Jail, was recovered from the Ahmad Khel area.

Last week, two young men, Safiullah and Afnan from village Begu Khel, were shot dead near Langar Khel Hathi Khan. The attackers also fled after snatching their weapons and motorcycle.