New Passport System Unveiled: Quicker Processing And Cashless Operations On The Way

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Ministry of Interior has announced major reforms in the passport issuance system, reducing the processing time for a normal passport from 21 days to 14 days.

Important decisions were made in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry. These include the implementation of a fully cashless system in passport offices.

The meeting was informed that a complete cashless system will be introduced in passport offices within 15 days. This step will eliminate cash transactions, help curb the influence of agent mafias, and provide greater convenience to citizens.

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The Interior Minister also directed that the system for issuing business passports should be finalized soon and emphasized completing the process at a faster pace.

In addition, it was decided to further improve the passport home delivery system so that citizens can receive passports directly and more easily at their homes.