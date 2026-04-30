Explosions Rock Russia's Dzerzhinsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA.

During the night of April 30, residents of Dzerzhinsk reported explosions and an attack on a local explosives plant.

ASTRA analyzed eyewitness footage. Smoke can be seen rising from the direction of the plant; however, it is not possible to determine exactly what is burning after the attack based on the footage.

The state-owned enterprise Sverdlov Plant is a Russian company that is part of the country's military-industrial complex. It is a strategically important defense chemical plant and one of the largest producers of explosives in Russia, with more than a 100-year history and significant importance to the country's industry.

The plant has been included in Ukraine's sanctions list“for supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.” On June 23, 2023, it was also added to the European Union's sanctions list, and is additionally under sanctions by the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Switzerland.

In addition, in the morning, residents of Perm reporte new explosions.