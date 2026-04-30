Cinc Syrskyi Signs Order On Mandatory Rotation Of Frontline Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

“In order to preserve the life and health of servicemen performing tasks both on the line of combat contact and in the depth of defense, I have signed an order on the mandatory rotation of servicemen carrying out tasks on the front line,” he said.

According to Syrskyi, under conditions of drone dominance on the battlefield, the very logic of warfare is changing, and the concepts of the front line, rear, and depth of combat formations have been significantly transformed. In particular, logistics and movement have become more complicated both on the battlefield and between the front line and the rear.

“Commanders must ensure conditions for servicemen to remain on positions for up to two months, followed by mandatory replacement (rotation), which must be carried out no later than within one month. The rotation of our soldiers must be planned in advance, taking into account the situation, the nature of combat operations, and available forces and resources,” the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that the order also defines mandatory requirements such as:

medical examinations and providing rest time for servicemen who have completed combat tasks;

timely provision (replenishment of supplies) of ammunition and food for servicemen performing combat (special) tasks on positions.

“Compliance with the requirements of the order will be under strict control. Violations will entail inevitable responsibility in accordance with current legislation and the statutes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Timely rotation is not only a matter of service organization, it is a matter of preserving the lives of our soldiers and the resilience of defense,” Syrskyi stressed.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that the order is mandatory for all units performing combat tasks on the front line.

CinCorders inspection of frontline military logistics

As reported by Ukrinform, during a working trip to the Pokrovsk sector, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the operational situation with commanders, where 688 Russian attacks have been recorded since the beginning of April, and made decisions to reinforce Ukrainian units.

Photo: Syrskyi / Facebook