Russian Tanker Hit In Black Sea Left Adrift After Ukrainian Strike Navy Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by Dmytro Pletenchuk, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy.

“The vessel did not sink; it most likely lost propulsion. We need to wait until it appears in one of the ports. There has been no information about casualties,” Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the operation was carried out as part of efforts to counter the export of Russian oil in circumvention of international sanctions, and emphasized that it was not an easy task.

“This is quite a complex mission, given that the Russians continuously use aviation for counter-drone operations. This happens practically 24/7. And considering that this is the eastern part of the Black Sea, the process is well established there. Therefore, carrying out such an operation is quite difficult. But it was accomplished without any serious environmental consequences,” Pletenchuk added.

“Long-range sanctions”: Zelensky approves new operations against Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, a unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using two kamikaze naval drones, struck the sanctioned vessel MARQUISE, sailing under the flag of Cameroon.

Photo: marinetraffic