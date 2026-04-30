Transnistrian Direction Remains Security Priority SBGS Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, in a comment ahead of Ukraine's Border Guard Day.

According to him, this primarily concerns the section in the Odesa region, as well as partly in the Vinnytsia region.

“This is not only the Vinnytsia region – it also includes the Odesa region. In fact, the Transnistrian segment is the same kind of direction as the border with Belarus or Russia, which for us is a priority in terms of security,” Demchenko said.

He stressed that Ukraine takes into account the factor of Russian influence in the region.

“We understand that Russia has its influence on this section of the border,” the Spokesperson emphasized.

Demchenko recalled that attempts to destabilize the situation in this area had already been recorded at the beginning of the full-scale war.

“In 2022, attempts to destabilize the situation in that segment were observed, but they were immediately suppressed by Ukraine's security and defense forces,” he noted.

According to him, the enemy has not managed to fully intensify activity in this direction, but threats remain. He added that Ukraine is strengthening defenses along this section of the border.

“This includes engineering fortifications of the border and maintaining the necessary forces and resources – both units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of the Defense Forces,” the spokesperson explained.

Demchenko emphasized that the main task is to prevent any attempts at destabilization.

“We are doing everything necessary to prevent destabilization in this direction,” he concluded.

Dniester River becoming popular route for illegal border crossings, says spox

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian border guards have not recorded any movement of equipment or troop build-up directly near the border on the territory of Belarus.