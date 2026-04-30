Zelensky Orders Talks With U.S. To Verify Details Of Russia's Temporary Truce Proposal
“I have instructed our representatives to contact the team of the President of the United States and clarify the details of Russia's proposal for a short-term ceasefire. Ukraine seeks peace and is doing the necessary diplomatic work to bring this war to a real end,” he wrote.
Zelensky noted that it is necessary to understand what exactly is meant – whether it concerns a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow or something more.
“Our proposal is a long-term ceasefire, reliable and guaranteed security for people, and a lasting peace. Ukraine is ready to work toward this in any dignified and effective format,” the President stressed.Read also: Putin announces his readiness to declare ceasefire on May 9
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9.
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