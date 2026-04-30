Israeli UN Envoy Confirms Interception Of Gaza Flotilla

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said the Israeli military intercepted what he described as "another provocative flotilla," seemingly referring to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), AzerNEWS reports.

Danon said on X that the Israeli soldiers acted with "professionalism and determination" while dealing with a "group of delusional attention-seeking agitators."

The interception took place in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, according to Al Jazeera.

The GSF, a maritime organization that seeks to deliver aid to Gaza, reported earlier that its vessels were approached by "self-identified as 'Israel'" military speedboats.

Israel's foreign ministry has said that Israeli forces had arrested about 175 activists aboard 20 ships from an aid-laden flotilla bound for Gaza.

"Approximately 175 activists from more than 20 boats... are now making their way peacefully to Israel," the ministry said in a statement, including a video of the activists aboard an Israeli navy ship.

The organisers of the flotilla said Israeli forces intercepted the aid ships in international waters near Greece, decrying the move as an "escalation of Israel's impunity".

A second flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza sailed from the Spanish port of Barcelona on 12 April, aiming to try to break the Israeli blockade.

The sister of President Catherine Connolly, Margaret Connolly, is on board one of the vessels that is part of the flotilla.