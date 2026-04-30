AZAL Sends Young Specialists From National Aviation Academy To Europe For Training

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As part of an initiative by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), part of AZCON Holding, a group of 36 graduates from the National Aviation Academy (NAA) was sent to Lleida, Spain, on April 25-29, 2026, to participate in an advanced training program.

The program aims to strengthen the professional skills of young specialists and prepare them to serve as co-pilots in accordance with international standards.

The graduates will undergo an 18-month theoretical and practical training program at the Baltic Aviation Academy training center in Lleida. Upon successful completion of the program, the young pilots will receive an international certificate issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Baltic Aviation Academy is one of Europe's leading aviation training centers and is internationally recognized in pilot training. The academy utilizes modern training methodologies, advanced simulation technologies, and engages instructors with extensive international experience. Its graduates are employed by leading airlines worldwide. Participants in the program receive both theoretical and practical training in line with EASA standards, developing into highly qualified specialists who meet the demands of the global aviation market.

At the next stage of training, graduates will continue their education at a training center in Lithuania, where they will undergo Airbus A320 type rating training and obtain the relevant certification. Upon completion of all stages of the program, the pilots will return to Azerbaijan and begin their careers with AZAL as co-pilots. Currently, an additional 25 pilots are undergoing training at the Flight Crew Training Center in Gabala, while another 65 are training at a center in Turkey.

To participate in the program, NAA graduates undergo a rigorous selection process, including the SkyTest examination conducted by international experts invited to Azerbaijan. The test assesses candidates' psychological resilience and motor skills, with final selection based on expert evaluations.

In line with AZAL's long-term development strategy, the airline is dynamically expanding its fleet. As part of this process, particular emphasis is placed on increasing the number of local pilots and training them in accordance with international standards, ensuring safe and comfortable air travel. By 2032, AZAL plans to expand its fleet from the current 25 to 50 aircraft and at least double the number of pilots, which currently stands at approximately 280. This initiative represents a key component of the airline's sustainable development and its investment in human capital.