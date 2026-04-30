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President: The Will To Win Is Very Strong In Our Athletes

President: The Will To Win Is Very Strong In Our Athletes


2026-04-30 05:07:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"The will to win is very strong in our athletes, and this once again reflects the overall development of our country," stated President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with wrestlers who became European champions in the team standings and their coaches, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state noted that today, the Azerbaijani state and people, living as a victorious state and a victorious nation, take pride in these sporting achievements, among others.

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AzerNews

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