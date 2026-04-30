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President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Injustice Against Azerbaijani Athletes In International Competitions

President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Injustice Against Azerbaijani Athletes In International Competitions


2026-04-30 05:07:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

During his meeting with wrestlers who became European champions in the team standings and their coaches, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the injustices faced by Azerbaijani athletes in international competitions.

Commenting on the issue, the head of state said: "Interestingly, as a rule, injustices against Azerbaijani athletes are more frequent in European competitions compared to World Championships. Most likely, not everyone in Europe is pleased with Azerbaijan's participation in European championships-not only our participation, but also the fact that we emerge victorious over all other European countries."

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