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New York Mayor Urges UK King To Return Koh-I-Noor Diamond To India
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW YORK, April 30 (dpa) - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani suggested that Britain should return one of its crown jewels to India, the Koh-i-Noor diamond, ahead of a meeting with King Charles III on Wednesday. Speaking before a scheduled encounter with the British monarch at the September 11 memorial, Mamdani said he would ask for the return of the diamond if given the opportunity. It was not immediately clear whether he went on to raise the issue during the meeting. The Koh-i-Noor, a globally renowned gemstone, is part of the British Crown Jewels and has long been a symbol of colonial-era looting. It originally comes from the Indian subcontinent and was acquired during British colonial rule. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, renewed calls emerged in India for the return of the diamond. In an effort to avoid controversy, the Koh-i-Noor was not used in the coronation of King Charles III. Mamdani, a democratic socialist with Indian heritage, has frequently called for greater acknowledgment of colonial-era injustices and historical restitution. --NNN-dpa
April 30, 2026
Latest Update: April 30, 2026 3:43 pm
1 minute read
NEW YORK, April 30 (dpa) - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani suggested that Britain should return one of its crown jewels to India, the Koh-i-Noor diamond, ahead of a meeting with King Charles III on Wednesday. Speaking before a scheduled encounter with the British monarch at the September 11 memorial, Mamdani said he would ask for the return of the diamond if given the opportunity. It was not immediately clear whether he went on to raise the issue during the meeting. The Koh-i-Noor, a globally renowned gemstone, is part of the British Crown Jewels and has long been a symbol of colonial-era looting. It originally comes from the Indian subcontinent and was acquired during British colonial rule. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, renewed calls emerged in India for the return of the diamond. In an effort to avoid controversy, the Koh-i-Noor was not used in the coronation of King Charles III. Mamdani, a democratic socialist with Indian heritage, has frequently called for greater acknowledgment of colonial-era injustices and historical restitution. --NNN-dpa
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