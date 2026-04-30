MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Warmy Releases New Research Exposing Hidden Email Deliverability Threats from the SURBL Blacklist

April 30, 2026 3:31 AM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Warmy, a leading AI-powered email deliverability platform, has officially released a new research report identifying SURBL (Spam URI Realtime Blocklist) as one of the most overlooked threats to modern business email communication. The report, produced by Warmy's deliverability research team, documents how legitimate businesses can have their emails silently blocked or stripped of all clickable links without ever sending a single spam message - a blind spot that is estimated to affect thousands of domains globally.

The research arrives at a time when email remains mission-critical for B2B revenue, customer engagement, and internal operations. As inbox providers continue to refine their filtering technology, attention is shifting away from who is sending an email and toward what the email links to. This change has elevated SURBL from a niche technical concern into a frontline risk for senders of all sizes.







The Warmy Domain Health Hub Dashboard

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



A Different Kind of Blacklist

Unlike traditional IP-based blocklists such as Spamhaus, SURBL does not evaluate sending infrastructure. It evaluates the domains and URLs inside the body of the email. According to the Warmy research, this means that senders with a clean sending IP and a strong reputation score can still have messages silently blocked, with no visible bounce code and no obvious signal in standard deliverability metrics.

The research identifies five distinct SURBL sub-lists - PH (Phishing), MW (Malware), CR (Cracked Sites), AB (AbuseButler), and the combined Multi list - each with a different trigger and a different remediation path. The CR list, in particular, is flagged as a growing concern for legitimate businesses whose websites have been silently compromised by attackers installing hidden redirect scripts.

Why Legitimate Senders Are Getting Listed

The Warmy report documents several common paths by which well-intentioned senders end up on SURBL, including compromised WordPress or CMS installations, reused affiliate links carrying prior spam reputation, exploited "Tell a Friend" or contact forms, and the practice of linking to newly registered domains with no established reputation. In each case, no actual spam behavior is required on the sender's part in order to be listed.

The research also highlights a critical operational issue: SURBL-driven delivery failures are often silent. Emails may arrive in the inbox with all links disabled, producing a sudden collapse in click-through rates without any explicit error message. This makes the problem difficult to diagnose without purpose-built monitoring.

Innovative Monitoring and Remediation Infrastructure

Warmy's platform combines continuous blacklist monitoring with AI-powered email warmup technology to help senders detect and resolve listing events before they escalate. The Warmy Domain Health Hub allows teams to monitor multiple domains from a single dashboard, tracking SURBL and other major blocklists in real time, while the company's AI-powered warmup builds and sustains sender reputation gradually - reducing the behavioral patterns that can trigger automated blacklist inclusion in the first place.

These capabilities have earned Warmy a growing base of customers across B2B sales, marketing, and enterprise communication teams, and the company's research is frequently cited in industry coverage of email deliverability and authentication standards.

Commitment to Quality and Transparency

With the release of the SURBL research report, Warmy reaffirms its commitment to equipping senders with the technical insight needed to navigate an increasingly complex inbox landscape. The full report is available free of charge on the Warmy blog, alongside ongoing research on Spamhaus, SPF/DKIM/DMARC authentication, and post-listing recovery workflows.

About Warmy

Warmy is an AI-powered email deliverability platform dedicated to helping businesses reliably reach the inbox. Through continuous blacklist monitoring, sender reputation management, and an automated warmup engine, Warmy supports senders ranging from solo founders to enterprise sales organizations. The company's research team publishes authoritative insights on email deliverability, helping the industry stay ahead of emerging threats and shifting inbox provider behavior. Website:

Media contact

Daniel Shnaider

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: PRNews OU