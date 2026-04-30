Jammusrinagar Vande Bharat Flag-Off Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off a 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train between Jammu and Srinagar on Wednesday, with services for the general public scheduled to begin from May 2.

The high-capacity train will operate between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar, significantly reducing travel time between the twin capitals and strengthening all-weather surface connectivity to the Valley.

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The development marks an extension of the direct rail link between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025. With the service now extended to Jammu Tawi, the rail corridor brings Kashmir closer to the national network.

The ambitious rail project, estimated at around Rs 28,000 crore, has been under execution since the late 1990s. While rail services reached Udhampur in 2005 and the Kashmir Valley in 2008, the difficult terrain across the Pir Panjal range delayed seamless connectivity for years.

Officials said the 20-coach Vande Bharat will undertake its maiden journey from Jammu Tawi to Srinagar, traversing challenging mountainous stretches. Simultaneously, another train will depart from Srinagar towards Jammu to mark the launch.

Ahead of the inauguration, a trial run was conducted earlier this week on the Jammu–Katra section, officials said.

The train will cover a distance of around 267 kilometres and operate six days a week in both directions, with no service on Tuesdays.

Equipped with modern amenities, the train features the indigenous 'Kavach' safety system, GPS-based passenger information, and improved seating comfort. Railway authorities said the service is designed to offer a faster, safer and more comfortable travel experience.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the new service will not only cut travel time but also enhance passenger capacity and boost economic activity.

Read Also Vaishnaw Flags Off Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat, Services From May 2 Jammu To Srinagar Vande Bharat From April 30

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the move, saying it would benefit the tourism sector. He noted that earlier services on the route were limited to eight-coach trains.

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“With a 20-coach train now in place, more passengers will be able to travel,” he said.

Officials said the enhanced connectivity is expected to provide a major push to tourism and improve year-round accessibility between the Valley and the rest of the country.