Apex Trading Takes Home Top Honours At The London Business Consultancy Awards 2026

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- The prestigious Business Consultancy Awards 2026 rolled into London last week, drawing the capital's finest minds in finance, strategy, and business advisory to the grand surroundings of The Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane. An evening of celebration, recognition, and some truly exceptional food, the awards have long been considered one of the most coveted nights in the UK business calendar - and this year, one name stood out above the rest.







Apex Trading, the fast-rising financial and business consultancy firm, was named winner of the Business Consultancy of the Year award, drawing a thunderous round of applause from the packed room as the announcement was made. As the Apex team rose from their table and made their way to the stage, the warmth and respect from their peers in the room was unmistakable - a standing ovation that spoke volumes about the reputation the firm has built in a remarkably short space of time.

The evening itself was a spectacular affair. Guests were treated to a five-course dinner that drew widespread praise, with an expertly curated menu that set the tone for what proved to be a memorable night. The venue, resplendent in its classic Park Lane grandeur, provided the perfect backdrop for an industry gathering that felt both intimate and genuinely celebratory. By the time the awards portion of the evening began, the atmosphere in the room was electric.

Trevor Myers, Managing Director at Apex Trading, took to the stage to accept the award and delivered remarks that captured everything the firm stands for.

“This means an enormous amount to us - not just as a business, but as a team of people who genuinely care about the clients we serve. We started this with a very simple idea: that the average person deserves access to the same quality of financial insight and strategic guidance that was previously only available to the very wealthy. Nights like this remind us that we're on the right track.”

Senior consultant Steven Forrester, who has been instrumental in driving Apex's renewable energy consultancy division, echoed that sentiment backstage after the award was presented.

“We're operating in one of the most challenging economic climates in living memory. Rising costs, geopolitical uncertainty, the fallout from the conflict in the Middle East, energy prices that are putting real pressure on real people - our job is to cut through all of that and give our clients a genuine path forward. Renewables have been a huge part of that story this year and we're incredibly proud of what we've helped people achieve.”

Indeed, Apex Trading's pivot into renewable energy consultancy has been one of the defining chapters of the firm's recent growth. Against a backdrop of soaring oil prices following the Iran conflict, rapidly increasing energy demands driven by the global rise of artificial intelligence infrastructure, and an energy market that has left many ordinary households and small businesses exposed, Apex identified clean energy not merely as an ethical choice but as a genuinely powerful financial opportunity.

The firm has since helped a growing number of clients - from individual investors to small and medium-sized businesses - navigate the renewable energy landscape, identifying solar, wind, and clean technology investments that have delivered significant returns while simultaneously reducing their exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets.

Junior consultant and renewable energy specialist Joshua Bentley spoke about what drives the team's approach.

“We got into this because we were seeing the same thing over and over - people being squeezed from every direction. Energy bills, inflation, market uncertainty. And at the same time, the solutions were right there. Clean energy is not just good for the planet, it's one of the smartest financial moves you can make right now. We want to put that power back in the hands of everyday people.”

It is that philosophy - accessible, honest, and genuinely client-first - that the judges cited as a key reason for Apex Trading's win on the night. The firm was praised for its transparency, its innovative approach to consultancy in the renewable sector, and its commitment to delivering real, measurable outcomes for clients regardless of their starting point.

As the evening drew to a close and guests lingered over dessert and conversation in the warmth of the Grosvenor's grand ballroom, the mood around the Apex table was one of quiet pride. The award, now sitting at the firm's London offices, represents not just a moment of recognition but a statement of intent.

Apex Trading is not standing still. With an uncertain global market, a climate crisis demanding urgent action, and a generation of people looking for smarter ways to protect and grow what they have, the firm has positioned itself at the intersection of financial expertise and meaningful impact - and on the evidence of this year's awards, the wider industry has taken notice.

“We're just getting started,” Trevor said, raising a glass as the evening wound down.“The best is still to come.”