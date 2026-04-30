Joby Sanchez Hits No.1 On Amazon With Falling Upwards, A Candid Memoir On Addiction, Identity, And Rebuilding A Life

Author and recovery coach Joby Sanchez reaches #1 on Amazon in Small Business and Business Management categories with his insightful memoir“Falling Upwards: A Tale for the Wild, the Lost, and the Still Trying,” a deeply personal account of addiction, resilience, and transformation.

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Midland, TX, April 30th, 2026, ZEXPRWIRE - Falling Upwards: A Tale for the Wild, the Lost, and the Still Trying by Joby Sanchez has officially reached #1 on Amazon in the Small Business and Business Management categories, marking a significant milestone for the author/writer, recovery coach, and entrepreneur. The book, released in March 2026, is by gaining recognition for its unfiltered storytelling and exploration of addiction, identity, and recovery.







Unlike a traditional self-help book or recovery manual, Falling Upwards is a memoir based on lived experience. Sanchez takes readers back to his upbringing in a small West Texas town. Life on the outside was structured and stable; on the inside, however, strict discipline, emotional distance, and unspoken expectations were eroding his sense of self. His early search for freedom involved music, rebellion, and risk-taking, which gradually evolved into years of substance addiction.

“You don't wake up one day and decide to lose yourself,” Sanchez writes.“It happens slowly, in the spaces between who you are and who you're trying to be.”

The memoir traces the progression of addiction with honesty and clarity. It captures how substances initially appeared as confidence and escape, only to become a destructive force that affected every part of his life.“I became a man living two lives: the one everyone saw and the one that was quietly falling apart behind closed doors,” he shares.

Sanchez presents recovery as a process built on small and difficult choices. He reflects on the turning point in his life, a moment of clarity on a dark highway in West Texas, where he confronted the reality of who he had become and what he still had the chance to change.“Rock bottom isn't the end. It's the moment you realize you've been walking in the dark long enough. This is where the lights come back on,” he writes.

Now over seven years clean, Sanchez has not only rebuilt his personal life but also sustained his business and strengthened his role as a husband and father. He did this without stepping away from his life entirely and developed a framework that forms the foundation of his coaching program, the“8 Week Reset.”

Through his work as a recovery coach, Sanchez focuses on individuals who are outwardly successful but privately struggling. His philosophy restructures accountability, faith, and personal responsibility.

“More than anything, this book is about truth,” Sanchez explains.“The truth of what it takes to start over, not in the dramatic, movie-scene way you might expect, but in the small, painfully honest moments when you finally stop running.”

Falling Upwards is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats. Readers can also access a complimentary chapter through Sanchez's official website.

About the Author:

Joby Sanchez is an author, recovery coach, and entrepreneur. Having battled addiction from a young age, he spent years navigating the tension between outward success and internal struggle. Now over seven years clean, Sanchez has rebuilt his life while maintaining his business and family. He is the creator of the“8 Week Reset,” a private coaching program designed for high-performing individuals.