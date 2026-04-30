Meta Stablecoin Creator Payouts Go Live In Colombia And The Philippines

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Meta Platforms has quietly rolled out stablecoin payouts for content creators, marking the social media giant's first concrete move into crypto-based payments since it abandoned its Libra project in 2022. The feature is available to a limited group of creators in Colombia and the Philippines, allowing eligible users to link a crypto wallet and receive payouts in Circle's USDC on the Solana or Polygon blockchain networks.

A Meta spokesperson said the company is“not issuing a Meta stablecoin,” instead tapping Circle's USDC, the second-largest stablecoin with a market cap of over $77 billion. Supported wallets include MetaMask, Phantom, Binance, and Kraken.

Stripe Powers the Backend

Stripe, which acquired stablecoin infrastructure firm Bridge, is the primary partner powering the backend. A Stripe spokesperson confirmed the company's involvement, saying:“We're already partnering with Meta so their creators can receive stablecoins in their Link wallets in countries like the Philippines and Colombia.”

Stripe handles crypto-specific tax reporting. Creators who receive stablecoin payouts may also receive documentation directly from Stripe, and Meta advises keeping both Meta payment history and Stripe records for tax filings.

One notable limitation: Meta is not offering an off-ramp, meaning creators who want to convert to local currency must move their USDC to a third-party exchange independently.

Why Colombia and the Philippines

Both countries have large populations of creators who earn in U.S. dollars and pay significant fees converting those earnings through traditional banking channels. Stablecoins like USDC can move across borders in seconds at a fraction of what wire transfers typically cost. Bitcoin News

Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron told Fortune the program is expected to reach more than 160 countries by year-end. The Solana Foundation also publicly endorsed the rollout, with head of product Catherine Gu describing Solana as a default settlement layer for payments at internet scale.

A Different Playbook Than Libra

The launch lands four years after Meta wound down Diem, the rebranded version of its Libra global stablecoin project, following sustained opposition from U.S. and European regulators. The Diem Association sold its assets to Silvergate Capital for around $182 million in early 2022.

This time, Meta is distributing an existing regulated stablecoin rather than issuing one, keeping issuance, custody, and conversion outside its direct control. CoinDesk reported in February 2026 that Meta had issued requests for proposals to third-party providers, with Stripe emerging as the leading choice.

The Regulatory Tailwind

On July 18, 2025, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins in the United States. That legislation removed a layer of legal uncertainty that had blocked earlier attempts by major platforms.

Since early last year, under the Trump administration, firms including Airbnb, X, Apple, and Google have all explored how to integrate stablecoins into their payments technology. The circulating supply of stablecoins surpassed $300 billion last year, bolstered by the administration's supportive stance on digital assets.

Meta's pilot is narrow for now, but with more than 3 billion users across its social media platforms globally and an expansion roadmap already in place, this infrastructure test carries scale that few other companies can match.