Aurionpro Expands Its Multi-Country Transaction Banking Engagement With Diamond Trust Bank (DTB)

Aurionpro Solutions Limited ( ) (BSE: 532668 | NSE: AURIONPRO) , a global leader in banking technology, announced the expansion and upgrade of its transaction banking engagement with Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), to modernize and enhance the bank's corporate transaction banking capabilities across multiple countries.

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This multi-country transaction banking upgrade covering Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania aligns with DTB's intent to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and support growing transaction volumes as it expands its regional corporate banking footprint. DTB continues to focus on building a more agile, 'digital-first' banking experience, particularly around payments for its corporate customers across Africa, and is now well positioned to scale these capabilities. As part of its broader transformation agenda, the bank has been steadily investing in platforms that enhance scale, reliability, and service consistency across markets.

Aurionpro's upgraded iCashpro platform for DTB delivers a unified digital experience across payments, trade, virtual accounts, and real-time reporting, enhancing straight-through processing, visibility, and control for both the bank and its corporate customers. By enabling DTB to standardize and scale its transaction banking operations across countries, the platform ensures consistent service levels, stronger control, and improved efficiency. It also supports enhanced user experience, advanced security, and the flexibility to introduce new features as DTB expands its regional transaction banking footprint.

Murali Natarajan ( ), Managing Director&CEO, DTB Kenya commented:“We are delighted to strengthen and broaden our partnership with Aurionpro Solutions as part of DTB's ongoing digital transformation journey across multiple markets. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity continues to guide our technology investments. This upgrade strengthens our transaction banking capabilities, enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers through robust digital channels and seamlessly integrated experiences.”

Ashish Rai, Group CEO, Aurionpro Solutions, commented:“We are pleased to deepen our multi-country engagement with Diamond Trust Bank and support the next phase of its transaction banking modernization. As DTB continues to scale across markets, platform resilience and consistency become paramount. Through this partnership, we are proud to lead the next era of transformation in transaction banking, helping DTB enhance operational agility, deliver superior experiences to corporate customers, and create long-term value across geographies.”

He added,“Aurionpro's iCashpro lays a strong digital foundation for transaction&wholesale banks across the globe to grow their corporate and SME client portfolio today, while creating a clear roadmap for next- generation capabilities in AI-driven insights, advanced automation and API-led connectivity for businesses in Kenya and across Africa.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.

About Aurionpro Solutions:

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. (BSE: 532668 | NSE: AURIONPRO) is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across Banking, Payments, Mobility, Insurance, Transit, Data Centers, and Government Sectors, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems – driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains. Backed by 3,000+ experts and a global-first mindset, Aurionpro is built to lead the next. For more information, visit us at

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