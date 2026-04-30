India Data Center Colocation Report 2026: Market To Expand By 25.5% To Reach $7.31 Billion This Year - Revenue, Capacity, And Performance Metrics, Size And Forecasts 2021-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The India data center colocation market is expected to grow by 25.5% on an annual basis to reach US$7.31 billion in 2026. The colocation market in India has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 22.5%. This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 20.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$5.82 billion in 2025 to approximately US$15.22 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.



India is Asia-Pacific's fastest-growing colo market by new capacity additions in 2025. Mumbai is the largest market. The market is fragmented between domestic operators and international entrants at different stages of establishment.

CtrlS Datacenters is a major domestic operator with facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other cities. Yotta Infrastructure Solutions is developing large campus capacity in Navi Mumbai and Pune. NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies operates across India. Equinix entered India through acquisition of GPX India facilities and is expanding. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and NTT Global Data Centers operate in Mumbai and Chennai. Web Werks (now part of Iron Mountain) provides carrier-neutral colo.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Hyperscale Investment Wave Targets Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune



India is in the midst of its largest data center investment cycle, with Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune as primary development markets. In 2025, AWS, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle all operate India cloud regions, with active capacity expansions driving wholesale colo demand. Operators including CtrlS, NxtGen, Yotta, and international entrants including ST Telemedia and Equinix are scaling Indian capacity at pace.

India's 1.4 billion population, accelerating enterprise cloud adoption, and government digital infrastructure programs including Digital India are sustaining demand. The Indian digital economy, including fintech, e-commerce, and SaaS, is generating significant data and compute requirements. India will become one of Asia-Pacific's largest colo markets by capacity. Mumbai will remain the primary hub with Chennai and Hyderabad as significant secondary markets.

DPDP Act Reshapes Data Governance and Compliance Investment



The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023, with implementing rules being finalized through 2025, is establishing a new data governance framework for India. The framework is creating compliance-driven investment in domestic data infrastructure across regulated sectors, even as cross-border transfer provisions remain less restrictive than initially proposed.

The DPDP Act's requirements for data processing within India for certain categories and the government's data localization preferences for specific sectors, notably financial services under RBI guidance, are sustaining domestic colo demand. DPDP compliance will become a standard requirement for enterprise colo in India. Rules around significant data fiduciaries and cross-border transfers will shape operator positioning toward or away from international tenants.

Power Infrastructure Improvement Unlocks New Development Geographies



Improvements in grid reliability in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, combined with operator investment in renewable energy through PPAs with solar and wind developers, are enabling colo development at scale in 2025. Yotta, CtrlS, and NxtGen have all announced large solar procurement arrangements for Indian campuses.

India's renewable energy expansion provides data center operators with accessible, increasingly cost-competitive green power options. State government power incentives for data center investment are supporting renewable procurement. Renewable energy access will become a standard component of Indian colo development. States with strong renewable energy frameworks (Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra) will attract larger campus developments.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

India's power grid has improved in reliability but remains variable across states. Maharashtra (Mumbai) and Tamil Nadu (Chennai) have more reliable grid infrastructure. Data center operators invest heavily in UPS, diesel generation, and dedicated substations to manage grid variability. India's solar energy capacity has expanded rapidly; utility-scale solar PPAs are available at competitive rates. State-level power incentives for data center investment vary, with some states offering tariff concessions.

Government Policy and Data Localization

The DPDP Act 2023 and its implementing rules form the primary data governance framework. RBI guidelines require payment system data to be stored in India. SEBI has data governance requirements for capital markets infrastructure. The government's IndiaAI Mission is shaping public sector data infrastructure investment. Sector-specific requirements and the DPDP framework create domestic colo demand in regulated sectors.

Barriers to Expansion



Power reliability remains variable across markets; dedicated substation investment is required for large campuses. Land acquisition and permitting processes vary significantly by state. Skilled data center operations labor is in short supply relative to the pace of capacity addition. State-level regulatory complexity requires operators to navigate different approval frameworks across development locations. India's colo market represents one of the most significant growth opportunities in global data center infrastructure. The combination of hyperscale investment, enterprise digital transformation, and the new DPDP Act framework is driving demand across the spectrum from wholesale to enterprise colo. Mumbai's position as India's financial and digital capital anchors near-term market leadership, while Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune develop as second-tier markets with distinct sectoral demand bases. Power reliability improvement and renewable energy expansion are progressively reducing historical infrastructure risk. Operators who establish scale positions in India's primary markets through this investment cycle and develop genuine renewable energy procurement capabilities will be positioned to capture one of Asia-Pacific's most durable long-term colo demand stories.

Reasons to Buy



Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

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