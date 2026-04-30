IG Bank Joins Gentwo's AMC Creator, Deepening A Partnership Built On Structured Product Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GenTwo, the Swiss B2B fintech revolutionizing financial product creation, today announced that IG Bank has joined AMC Creator as an execution partner. The move formalizes and expands a relationship that began in 2020, bringing one of Switzerland's leading brokers - with a presence spanning 19 countries - into the platform's growing partner ecosystem.

A Deepening Partnership

AMC Creator is GenTwo's universal configurator enabling financial professionals to structure any asset or strategy into Actively Managed Certificates in days rather than months. IG Bank's addition gives AMC Creator users access to a globally connected institution with deep structured product expertise and a strong Swiss client base.

“We are proud to join AMC Creator and take our partnership with GenTwo to the next level. This collaboration gives asset managers direct access to IG Bank's institutional execution and liquidity, making structured product creation faster and more flexible,” said Babita Ittoo Devillers, Managing Director, IG Prime.

Since its launch in 2025 with founding partners Swissquote, ISP, and Sygnum Bank, AMC Creator's partner network has grown steadily. Bank Frick joined to enhance digital asset capabilities and provide EU access, followed by Interactive Brokers to accelerate next-generation AMC creation. IG Bank's addition continues this expansion, further broadening the choice available to users in how they structure, custody, and distribute their investment products across a wider range of geographies and client profiles.

"IG Bank has been part of the GenTwo story for years and bringing them into AMC Creator is a natural next step," said Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO of GenTwo. "Their global reach and commitment to structured product innovation make them exactly the kind of partner that strengthens the platform for our clients."

About IG Bank

IG Bank S.A. is a FINMA-licensed Swiss bank established in 2014, headquartered in Geneva, with an additional office in Zurich, and part of IG Group - a global financial technology company and FTSE 100 constituent founded in 1974, operating across 19 countries. Through its institutional division, IG Prime, IG Bank S.A. serves asset managers, fund management companies, family offices, and systematic trading firms with institutional-grade execution across 19,000+ instruments. Its offerings include DMA equity CFD execution, deep multi-asset liquidity, and full API connectivity via FIX, REST, MT4/MT5 and EMSX.

About GenTwo

GenTwo is a Swiss B2B Fintech revolutionizing financial product creation by enabling financial professionals to design and launch investment solutions with unprecedented ease, speed, and flexibility. At the intersection of finance, technology, and data, GenTwo's platform, powered by investOS, allows asset managers, banks, and financial intermediaries to securitize and structure any asset off-balance-sheet, at low cost, and with minimal complexity. Since 2018, GenTwo has helped over 300 clients across 26 countries create more than 1,650 products, surpassing 6.5 billion US dollars in volume.