No Change In Karnataka CM For Now, Says AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Amid Speculation

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 30 (IANS) AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday asserted that the Chief Minister of Karnataka will not change in the near future.

The comment came among speculations and growing demands from senior Cabinet ministers for clarity on the issue.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kharge said the question of replacing Siddaramaiah does not arise at present and that the Chief Minister will continue in office. He added that any decision regarding a change in leadership would require discussions involving senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

“If there is any question of changing the Chief Minister, we will all sit together and discuss it. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and all of us will deliberate on the matter,” he said.

He noted that there is still time for any such decision and that the issue would be addressed at an appropriate stage.“Let the time come,” he remarked.

When asked about his own potential candidature for the Chief Minister's post, Kharge dismissed the speculation, stating that such discussions are largely driven by the media. He reiterated that the party's decisions are taken collectively by the top leadership and emphasised that Karnataka already has a Chief Minister in place.

Kharge stated:“Everyone says it, and the media reports it. The party's top leadership and leaders from both sides say it would be good if I become the Chief Minister. However, rather than treating it as a matter of fate, we work according to our party's ideology. Most of our decisions are taken by Sonia Gandhi. In any case, that question does not arise now, as Karnataka already has a Chief Minister in place.”

The leadership tussle in Karnataka came to the forefront following the three-day visit of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to Delhi. Soon after, several Cabinet ministers aligned with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also flew to Delhi and urged the party high command to clarify the leadership issue.

Meanwhile, leaders from Shivakumar's camp have publicly claimed that he will become Chief Minister on May 15, adding that the high command will present it as a“gift” on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

It can be recalled that Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Tuesday said in Ramanagara that Shivakumar would“surely” become the Chief Minister by May 15.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, said that he had earlier made statements on two occasions about Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister and had given two or three dates.

He now announced a final date, May 15, and stated that Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister on that day.​

He added that it is the wish of all leaders and the people that Shivakumar should get an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister, and that it is also his personal wish to see him in that role.​

When asked whether Shivakumar would receive the Chief Minister's post as a birthday gift, Hussain said that everyone shares the same wish, that he should assume power.