Japan Data Center Colocation (Revenue, Capacity, Performance Metrics) Market Size And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Japan data center colocation market is on an upward trajectory, projected to grow annually by 14.5% to reach US$6.64 billion by 2026. This expansion reflects a consistent growth phase observed from 2021-2025, with a CAGR of 13.4%. From 2026-2030, the market is forecasted to accelerate at a 10.9% rate, expanding from US$5.79 billion in 2025 to approximately US$10.03 billion by the decade's end. Key growth drivers include increased demand from AI and GPU workloads, rapid hyperscale capacity expansion, and strengthened enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Tokyo Hyperscale Expansion Drives Record Capacity Investment



In 2025, Tokyo stands as a vibrant hub for hyperscale data center development in Asia-Pacific. Key operators such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google, and Oracle are leading expansions, with Equinix, NTT, and IIJ responding to this demand. The Greater Tokyo area, including Inzai and Sagamihara, highlights this activity.

Japan's strong economic position and government initiatives for digital transformation are boosting cloud adoption, particularly in financial services and manufacturing. With central Tokyo facing power and land limitations, new developments are moving to suburban locations and Osaka.

Osaka Develops as Disaster Recovery and Secondary Hub



The seismic risk in Tokyo prompts Osaka to emerge as a crucial secondary market, with entities like NTT and Equinix expanding capacity to support disaster recovery needs.

Regulations requiring geographically dispersed data centers bolster Osaka's role in business continuity strategies. The Tokyo-Osaka corridor is solidifying as a dual-market framework for enterprise colocation, underpinning strategic growth in Osaka.

Government Digital Transformation Sustains Public Sector Colo Demand



The Japan Digital Agency is driving cloud migration across government entities, consolidating data infrastructure under an ISMAP-compliant framework.

Centralization of fragmented IT infrastructure underpins demand for certified colo providers. ISMAP compliance is essential for public sector contracts, fostering a specialty segment within the market.

Competitive Landscape

Current State of the Market

Japan ranks as the second-largest colo market in Asia-Pacific, primarily centered in Tokyo. This market accommodates hyperscale and large enterprise demands, evolving from a historically domestic focus to embrace international operators.

Key Players and New Entrants

Prominent operators include NTT Communications, Equinix, and IIJ among others. International players like Digital Realty are progressively expanding within Japan.

Recent Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions

2025 saw capacity expansion announcements from NTT and Equinix in Tokyo. Investment in new cloud regions by Oracle demonstrates an ongoing trend in enhancing regional colocation capabilities.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

Regional utilities primarily manage Japan's electricity grid, with coal and LNG as main power sources. Renewable energy use is increasing but remains a minority. The grid access can prove challenging, especially in Tokyo's metropolitan areas.

Government Policy and Data Localization

The APPI governs personal information security, with compliance integral for providers seeking government and financial services sectors.

Barriers to Expansion



Central Tokyo's land costs and power availability are notable hurdles. Earthquake considerations inflate construction costs, while a shortage of skilled labor complicates operations. Regulatory nuances could limit international market entry without a robust local presence. The Japanese colocation market is poised for sustained growth driven by digital transformation and governmental initiatives. The Tokyo-Osaka axis pivots from demand progression, yet power and land constraints necessitate expansion into less central areas. ISMAP's framework catalyzes a subset of compliance-driven demand, yielding opportunities for both domestic and global providers.

This report dissects Japan's data center colocation market, offering a thorough analysis of market size, capacity dynamics, revenue forecasts, and operational efficiency. It provides insights into AI and non-AI workloads, while also tracking capacity pipeline metrics and financial performance.

Report Scope



Market Revenue and Capacity Metrics: Comprehensive examination of installed capacities, throughput, and financial forecasts.

AI vs. Non-AI Workload Dynamics: Insights into workload-specific demands and future infrastructure needs.

Sectoral Demand Segmentation: Evaluation across IT services, financial sectors, telecom, government, and other industries. Operational and Financial Benchmarks: Analysis of PUE, rack density, cost metrics, and revenue data points for strategic planning.

Key Attributes:

