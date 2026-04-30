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Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 April 2026


2026-04-30 04:46:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 20243 DKT 02/06/26 II 840 200 1.620 100 % 99.8697
98 20409 DKT 02/09/26 III 280 280
 1.865 100 % 99.3771
Total 1,120 480

The sale will settle 04 May 2026.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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