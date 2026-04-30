Indonesia Data Center Colocation Databook 2026: Market Size And Forecast By Revenue, Capacity, And Performance Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Indonesia data center colocation market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth. Projected to expand by 29.5% annually, the market is expected to reach US$1.06 billion by 2026. From 2021 to 2025, it has sustained a robust CAGR of 25.9%, projected to remain strong at 23.7% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the market is anticipated to grow from US$821.9 million in 2025 to approximately US$2.49 billion. This growth is largely driven by increased demand for AI and GPU workloads, hyperscaler capacity expansions, and continued enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

This comprehensive report provides a structured analysis of the US data center colocation market, offering insights into overall data center and colocation trends. It covers metrics such as installed and leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, and colocation pricing across AI and non-AI demand.

The report delves into capacity pipeline metrics, covering operational, under-construction, and planned stages. It also examines operational efficiency indicators like PUE, rack power density, renewable energy factors, and financial metrics including capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot, offering an in-depth view of demand dynamics and investment trends within the colocation ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy



Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes: