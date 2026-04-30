Philippines Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI And Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline, Financial Metrics 2021-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Philippines data center colocation market is poised for significant expansion, expected to grow annually at 28.5% to reach a market value of USD 553.4 million by 2026. This momentum stems from a consistent CAGR of 24.9% witnessed between 2021 and 2025. The forecasted period through 2030 predicts continued growth at 22.8%, with the market expected to leap from USD 430.6 million in 2025 to an impressive USD 1.26 billion by 2030. Factors driving this surge include the burgeoning demand for AI and GPU workloads, along with the hyperscaler's accelerating capacity build-out and the sustained enterprise shift towards hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

This comprehensive report delves into the detailed landscape of the colocation market, offering structured, data-centric analysis covering installed capacities, leasing activities, and segmentation by workload across both AI and non-AI demands. Key performance indicators such as vacancy rates, revenue metrics, colocation pricing, and pipeline capacity are meticulously outlined, allowing for a thorough understanding of the market structure and investment trends.

Operational efficiency indicators are highlighted, providing insights into PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy metrics. Financial dynamics such as capital expenditure per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot are also examined, providing a well-rounded overview of current and future market conditions.

Report Scope and Segmentation

Focusing on the Philippines market, this comprehensive analysis breaks down market size, revenue forecasts, and capacity trends. It offers in-depth insights across various segments, from service types to facility architectures, customer categories, and end-use sectors.

Key Highlights Include:



Market Overview: Insights into total data center revenue, power capacity, and colocation share percentages.

Colocation Market Dynamics: Detailed statistics on installed and leased capacity, net absorption, and vacancy rates.

Service Type Analysis: Comparisons between retail and wholesale colocation services.

Facility Architecture: Evaluations of core/metro and edge colocation data centers.

Customer Segments: Breakdown of demand from hyperscalers, large enterprises, mid-market businesses, and government sectors.

AI and Non-AI Market Segmentation: Distinct data on capacity and revenue implications of AI-driven solutions.

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Detailed reviews of PUE, energy reuse, and renewable energy factors. Financial and Investment Metrics: Analyses of capex, land acquisition, operational expenses, and colocation pricing.

Reasons to Buy



Comprehensive Market Sizing: Gain insights into the rapid growth and revenue trajectory of the colocation market.

AI Workload Insights: Understand the impact of AI demands versus traditional workloads on capacity requirements.

Granular Segmentation Analysis: Examine demand distribution across various models, architectures, and sectors.

Pipeline Tracking: Monitor planned and under-construction capacities to foresee market dynamics. Performance Benchmarking: Access key metrics to guide investment and strategy decisions.

Key Attributes:

