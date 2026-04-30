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Festi Hf.: Presentation Of Q1 2026 Results


2026-04-30 04:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf. published its Q1 2026 results after market closing on 29 April 2026.

Please find attached the Q1 2026 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Thursday 30 April 2026 at 8:30.

Attachment

  • Festi hf. - Presentation of Q1 2026 results

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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