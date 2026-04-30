YAMIGATARI: FOR3ST Now Available On Steam

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A psychological horror experience about isolation, dread, and the fear of being watched

Built around environmental storytelling, atmosphere, and sound design, YAMIGATARI: FOR3ST focuses on slow-building tension over action. Survival depends on how well players navigate the forest's puzzles - and how long they can hold onto reality.

Key features:

- Atmospheric pixel-art visuals

- Puzzle-driven exploration

- Seven endings shaped by player choices

- A reactive, hostile forest

- No combat - just dread

- Immersive sound design



YAMIGATARI: FOR3ST is available now on PC via Steam. Console versions are planned for a later date.

Steam page:

Press kit: #3Kt9vTXQM29m

Trailer:



About Red Ego Games

Red Ego Games is a UK-based indie studio focused on creating atmospheric horror experiences. Known for Re:Turn – One Way Trip and Re:Turn 2, the team blends psychological horror with narrative-driven design to deliver unsettling, emotionally resonant stories that stay with players long after the credits roll.