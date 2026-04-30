Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' After The Latent Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The upcoming special episode of the streaming sketch comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will feature Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

The special episode for World Laughter Day marks the reunion of Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia after the India's Got Latent controversy triggered by Ranveer's remarks on the reality show.

Talking about the show, Kapil Sharma said,“Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai, natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein (The love our show has received from the audience is what motivates us to provide them with fresh and entertaining content. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we have planned a special episode with Netflix, natural, fun, and full of laughter. This time, Samay and Ranveer are also joining in their own style to make this celebration even more engaging. We just want people to enjoy this day with us by laughing together)”.

Elsewhere during the episode, the stage flips into the 'TGIKS' News Debate, with Sunil Grover at the centre. And in true TGIKS fashion, Krushna Abhishek as Mona and Kiku Sharda as Sona jump in right on cue, keeping the chaos alive till the end.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is produced by K9 Productions, led by Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan. The format combines sketch comedy, stand-up monologues, celebrity interviews, and audience interaction. The core cast includes Kapil Sharma as host, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, with Archana Puran Singh appearing as the show's regular judge.

The show is filmed on an indoor set with a live audience and follows a weekly episode release model on Netflix. Its launch was significant as it reunited Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover on the same platform after several years. The series focuses on clean, family-friendly humour and conversational comedy rather than scripted storytelling.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' special episode is set to air May 2 on Netflix.