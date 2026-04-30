Congress, SP Inherently Anti-Women, Change Colours Like Chameleon: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of being "inherently anti-women" ahead of a one-day special session of the state Assembly.

Speaking to journalists in Lucknow, CM Yogi said the special session had been convened to discuss and pass a condemnation motion against the Opposition's alleged attempts to stall the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to enhance women's representation in legislatures.

The Chief Minister alleged that parties like the Congress and SP have historically failed to safeguard women's interests. "Disrespect towards women runs in their veins. Whenever the Samajwadi Party came to power in the state, atrocities against women and brutal incidents crossed all limits," he claimed.

Referring to past incidents, including the State Guest House case, he claimed that the record of Opposition parties on women's safety and dignity was well-known to the public. He added that slogans reflecting fear among women had become widespread during previous SP governments.

CM Adityanath further said that the Opposition had an opportunity to improve its image by supporting the Bill but failed to do so. "By backing the Bill, they could have changed the perception that they are anti-women. Instead, they are now trying to ensure that the Act is not implemented," he alleged.

The Chief Minister also said that the special session would focus entirely on this issue and would include expressions of gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting women's empowerment, dignity, and self-reliance through various initiatives.

He asserted that the BJP-led NDA government has consistently worked to increase women's participation in policymaking and governance. Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, he cited historical developments such as the Shah Bano case to argue that they had repeatedly acted as obstacles to women's rights.

Adityanath claimed that during the Assembly proceedings, parties including the Samajwadi Party, Congress, DMK, and Trinamool Congress would be "exposed" over what he described as their anti-women stance.

Appealing to Opposition legislators, he urged them to participate in the discussion and explain their position on the Women's Reservation Bill. "They should show moral courage. If they believe their leaders were wrong, they should apologise or join in passing the condemnation motion," he said.

The Chief Minister added that leaders who, in his view, deprived women of political empowerment and reservation benefits should be strongly condemned.