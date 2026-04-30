Rathna Kumar's '29 The Film' Makers Release Glimpse Video From Film!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 30 (IANS) The makers of director Rathna Kumar's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic entertainer '29 The Film', featuring actors Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, have now released a glimpse video from the film, titled 'The World of 29', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The video features an interesting romantic sequence from the film. It shows Sathya (Vidhu) and Viji (Preethi Asrani) having a conversation on the beach. Viji is cross with Sathya for not proposing to her. Tired of waiting for him to profess his love for her, she confronts him and points out that despite dropping several hints that she was interested in him, he hadn't opened up his heart to her.

Sathya, in his defence, says he was looking for a special place to propose to her. She thinks he is trying to lie to escape her anger. But then, he seeks a moment and tries pacing up and down the beach stretch until he finds a particular point.

He then calls her to his side and tells her that it was this spot that he was looking for to propose to her. Viji asks him what is special about the spot as it looks the same as the remaining stretch, with sand and stones.

Sathya replies, " If you move a few yards to the right, you will hear the noise of vehicles plying on the road, if you move a few yards in the opposite direction, you will hear the sound of the waves. However, at this point, you will only hear the sound of the breeze over the waves like how you hear the breeze in a conch."

A curious Viji tries moving around and realises that what he is saying is the truth. He then proposes to her, by popping a romantic question and she compliments him saying, "You are a tasteful admirer."

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on May 8 this year. For the unaware, the unit of 29 had wrapped up shooting on January 30 this year.

Director Rathna Kumar had then taken to his X timeline to make the announcement. He posted a picture of a cake with the words 'Shoot Wrap' written on it and a video that showed the team crushing a ceremonial pumpkin to mark the completion of shooting and wrote, "Poosinikaaaa Day (Pumpkin Day)."

The film caught the attention of fans and film buffs when the makers released a title teaser. The title teaser had men, who were 29 years old, being asked who they were. While some stated their names in response, others stated their professions or their passions. Finally, the same question is posed to the hero, who says he does not know. As he looks out of a bus window, while being lost in thought, the film's heroine, Preethi Asrani, boards the vehicle and sits next to him...

The film is being produced by the production houses of two of Tamil cinema's top directors. The film is being produced by the production house G Squad, which is owned by director Lokesh Kanakaraj, and Stone Bench Productions, which is owned by Karthik Subbaraj.

Speaking at the title teaser launch event, which happened a few days ago, director Rathna Kumar had said, "The first time I got suicidal thoughts was when I was 29. It was from that point my outlook about life turned positive and from then, people look at me as a person full of positivity."

Talking about the film, Rathna Kumar had said that he had shot the film in 35 to 40 days. "If my earlier rom-com film, 'Meyaadha Maan', had a capital C, this film '29' will have a 'R'," he said to drive home the point that his earlier film had a comedy component higher than the romantic component, while this upcoming film would have more of romance than comedy.

Written and directed by Rathna Kumar, the film, apart from featuring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, will also feature Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar among others. Mathankumar has co-directed this film, the music of which has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Cinematography for the film is by Madhesh Manickam and editing is by R S Sathish Kumar while Shanmugaraja is in charge of the film's art direction. Costumes for the film are by Praveen Raja, while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Don Ashok.

The film has two lyricists in Uma Devi and Bakkiyam Shankar and two dance choreographers in Sherif M and Leelavathi.