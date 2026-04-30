Two Juveniles Apprehended In Scooty Theft Cases Delhi Police Crack Case With Swift Action

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) In a swift and coordinated operation, the Central District Police successfully solved a series of scooty theft cases in the Nabi Karim area, apprehending two children in conflict with law (CCLs) and recovering two stolen vehicles. The case highlights prompt policing and meticulous investigation carried out by the team of Police Station Nabi Karim.

According to officials, the first complaint was received on April 25, from a resident of Multani Dhanda in Paharganj, who reported that his Honda Activa scooty bearing registration number DL6SAP had been stolen on April 23 from outside his residence in Gali No. 5. Based on the complaint, an eFIR (No. 009309/26) under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Soon after, on April 27, another resident from the same locality reported the theft of his Activa scooty bearing registration number DL6SAV, which had been stolen from Gali No. 4. A second case (eFIR No. 009472/26) under the same legal provisions was registered. Given the close proximity in both time and location of the incidents, police teams began a joint and detailed investigation to identify the culprits and recover the stolen vehicles.

A dedicated team comprising Head Constables Vikash and Nitin, along with Constables Sanjay and Mandeep, was formed under the supervision of Station House Officer Gulshan Nagpal and overall guidance of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paharganj.

During the investigation, officers carefully examined CCTV footage from multiple locations across the Nabi Karim area. The analysis revealed the involvement of two young individuals moving around the locality during late-night hours and targeting parked vehicles. The team worked on both backward and forward linkages to trace their movement patterns, while also gathering local Intelligence to establish their identities and whereabouts.

After sustained efforts, the suspects were identified as minors. On April 29, both CCLs were apprehended from the railway yard near Pul Paharganj, close to New Delhi Railway Station. Upon questioning, they were found to be aged 12 and 13 years, respectively, and residents of the Nabi Karim area.

During interrogation, the juveniles disclosed that they would scout the locality at night to identify vulnerable vehicles parked on the streets. After selecting their targets, they would steal the vehicles and use them for roaming in and around the area. To avoid detection, they would later abandon the stolen scooties at different locations.

Acting on their disclosures, police teams recovered both stolen Honda Activa scooties from areas falling under Police Stations Sadar Bazar and Paharganj.

With the recovery of the vehicles and the apprehension of the accused, both cases-eFIR No. 009309/26 and eFIR No. 009472/26-have been successfully worked out under Sections 305(b) and 317(2) of the BNS.