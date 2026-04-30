South Africa Data Center Colocation Databook Report 2026: Market To Reach $1.33 Billion By 2030, Led By Teraco And Africa Data Centres As Johannesburg Anchor Regional Digital Infrastructure Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The South Africa data center colocation market offers growth opportunities driven by AI demand, hyperscale development, and hybrid multi-cloud adoption. Johannesburg leads as a regional hub with connectivity and financial sector advantages. Challenges include power infrastructure constraints, highlighting the need for energy resilience.

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The South Africa data center colocation market is expected to grow by 26.5% on an annual basis to reach US$627.5 million in 2026. The colocation market in South Africa has demonstrated consistent expansion during 2021-2025, recording a CAGR of 23.1%.

This growth momentum is accelerate over the forecast period, with the market projected to register a 20.8% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the colocation market is anticipated to expand from US$496.0 million in 2025 to approximately US$1.33 billion, driven by surging AI and GPU workload demand, accelerating hyperscaler capacity build-out, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

South Africa is Africa's most developed colo market. Johannesburg accounts for the majority of capacity. The market is growing from a relatively small base with significant growth acceleration driven by hyperscale entry and enterprise cloud adoption. Teraco Data Environments is the largest and most carrier-dense colo operator in South Africa, operating the Isando and Longlake campuses in Johannesburg. Africa Data Centres (part of Liquid Intelligent Technologies) is expanding across South Africa and other African markets. Vantage Data Centers announced South Africa market entry with Johannesburg campus development. NTT Global Data Centers operates in South Africa.

In 2025, Vantage Data Centers advanced its Johannesburg campus construction. Africa Data Centres continued its South Africa expansion program. South Africa will see continued investment driven by hyperscale demand. New entrants will face competition from established operators with connectivity density advantages. Cape Town will attract increased investment linked to subsea cable activity.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Johannesburg Consolidates as Sub-Saharan Africa's Primary Colo Hub



Johannesburg, specifically the Samrand and Midrand corridor in Gauteng, is the dominant colo market in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2025, operators including Teraco, Africa Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers are developing new capacity in this corridor. Johannesburg's position at the junction of major terrestrial fiber routes and its status as Africa's financial capital drives demand from financial services, enterprise, and increasingly hyperscale tenants.

Johannesburg's established financial services sector, corporate headquarters concentration, and reliable connectivity to East and West African subsea cables via terrestrial networks make it the default choice for regional colo. Johannesburg will maintain its Sub-Saharan leadership. Cape Town will develop as a meaningful secondary market given its subsea cable access.

Hyperscale Arrival Validates South Africa's Market Maturity



Microsoft Azure operates a South Africa cloud region (Johannesburg and Cape Town) and has continued capacity investment in 2025. AWS and Google have established South Africa regions, driving adjacent wholesale colo demand. This hyperscale presence is the most significant demand validation event in the history of South African colo.

Data sovereignty considerations, enterprise demand for low-latency regional cloud access, and South Africa's role as a proxy for broader Sub-Saharan African enterprise demand are driving hyperscale investment. Hyperscale wholesale demand will continue to grow as cloud adoption deepens in South Africa and across Sub-Saharan Africa. Colo operators with capacity in proximity to hyperscale facilities will benefit from ecosystem demand.

Power Infrastructure Constraint Remains the Sector's Defining Challenge



Eskom's ongoing load shedding, while at reduced stages relative to 2022-2023 peak levels, remains a material operational consideration for South African data centers in 2025. Operators maintain extensive diesel generator capacity and are investing in solar and battery storage to manage grid instability. Several large colo campuses have deployed on-site solar generation with battery backup to reduce diesel dependency.

South Africa's structural electricity supply deficit has not been fully resolved despite government efforts to add independent power producer capacity. The transition to a more diversified power generation market is ongoing but will take years to fully address the supply gap. Operators who invest in energy resilience infrastructure (solar, battery, hybrid systems) will differentiate on reliability. Power costs and complexity will remain above global comparable market levels.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

Eskom generates and transmits the majority of South Africa's electricity. The grid continues to face generation capacity constraints with load shedding risk remaining through 2025. Independent power producers under the REIPPPP are adding solar and wind capacity, but full grid stabilization is a multi-year process. Data center operators in South Africa invest heavily in backup power, and leading operators have deployed on-site solar generation with battery storage to achieve energy autonomy for extended periods.

Government Policy and Data Localization

South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), fully effective since 2021 and enforced by the Information Regulator through 2025, governs personal data protection. The South African government has proposed data localization requirements for certain critical data categories in draft policy documents, though comprehensive localization legislation has not been enacted as of 2025. Government digital transformation initiatives are driving public sector cloud and data infrastructure procurement.

Barriers to Expansion



Power grid reliability and the cost of backup systems are the primary barriers. Skilled data center operations labor is limited. Land and construction costs in Johannesburg have increased with development activity. Political and economic uncertainty adds risk premium to long-term investment decisions. South Africa's colo market is at a pivotal stage, transitioning from a primarily domestic enterprise market to a regional Sub-Saharan African hub anchored by hyperscale investment from the major global cloud providers. Johannesburg's carrier density, financial services ecosystem, and established operator infrastructure give it a structural lead over competing African markets. The power infrastructure challenge, while managed through substantial operator investment in generation resilience, remains the market's defining operational constraint and a persistent competitive factor. Operators who have built reliable power infrastructure and secured hyperscale anchor tenants are well-positioned as the market deepens, while the emerging regulatory framework under POPIA and potential future localization requirements will increasingly shape how enterprise data governance considerations influence colo procurement decisions.



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South African Data Center Colocation Market

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